Editas Medicine to Announce Fourth Quarter/Full Year 2024 Financial Results and to Participate in Investor Conferences in March

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Editas Medicine, Inc. (Nasdaq: EDIT), a pioneering gene editing company focused on developing transformative medicines for serious diseases, today announced that it plans to announce Q4/Full Year 2024 financial results and business updates on March 5 via press release and SEC filings. The Company does not plan to host quarterly financial results conference calls moving forward.

Additionally, Editas Medicine management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences in March:

TD Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference

Format: Fireside Chat

Date: Monday, March 3

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

Location: Boston, MA

Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference

Format: Fireside Chat

Date: Monday, March 10

Time: 9:20 a.m. ET

Location: Miami, FL

Barclays 27th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Format: Fireside Chat

Date: Tuesday, March 11

Time: 9:00 a.m. ET

Location: Miami, FL

To access the live webcasts of Editas Medicine’s presentations, please visit the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.editasmedicine.com. An archived replay will be available for approximately 30 days following each event.

About Editas Medicine

As a pioneering gene editing company, Editas Medicine is focused on translating the power and potential of the CRISPR/Cas12a and CRISPR/Cas9 genome editing systems into a robust pipeline of transformative in vivo medicines for people living with serious diseases around the world. Editas Medicine aims to discover, develop, manufacture, and commercialize durable, precision in vivo gene editing medicines for a broad class of diseases. Editas Medicine is the exclusive licensee of Broad Institute’s Cas12a patent estate and Broad Institute and Harvard University’s Cas9 patent estates for human medicines. For the latest information and scientific presentations, please visit www.editasmedicine.com.

Media and Investor Contact: ir@editasmed.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.