Motiv Electric Trucks Names Vince Mariano Head of Corporate Strategy & Development

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motiv Electric Trucks, a leading manufacturer of medium duty electric trucks and buses, today announced the appointment Vince Mariano as head of Corporate Strategy and Development.

Mariano will help shape the future direction of the company by leading strategic planning, identifying growth opportunities, and driving corporate development initiatives, including strategic partnerships. His first focus is on the development and execution of new initiatives and programs designed to help make it easier, more efficient and cost-effective for customers to electrify their fleets.

Mariano has more than a decade of experience in a range of management consulting, customer engagement, product management and strategy in EV charging, fleet management and general business consulting.

Prior to Motiv, Mariano served as Director of North American Fleet Sales for trucks and buses at ChargePoint, a leading provider of networked charging solutions for electric vehicles. He also served as a Product Portfolio Manager for Fleet where he led growth strategy and go-to-market execution services.

Before ChargePoint, Mariano was Director of Customer Experience at WEX, a leading provider of fleet management, fuel management, and information management services. During his tenure there he also served as Manager of Corporate Strategy and Chief of Staff to leadership in Portfolio Risk & Operations.

He began his career as a management consultant for the Beacon Group, an Accenture company, where he focused on growth strategy consulting for Fortune 500 companies.

Mariano earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Sociology/Anthropology and Economics from Middlebury College as well as a Master of Business Administration in Data Analytics from the Kenan-Flagler Business School at the University of North Carolina.

“Vince brings a wealth of experience across key sectors that are critical for new and sustained growth at Motiv,” said James Griffin, Chief Revenue Officer at Motiv. “He has a proven history of creating innovative partnerships and strategic relationships to improve the customer experience, drive revenue and position companies for long-term growth.”

Motiv has developed, manufactured and deployed electric step vans, box trucks and shuttles to businesses since 2009. More than 370 Motiv vehicles have hit the road and driven more than 5 million miles and delivered more than 300 million pounds of goods.

Today, 10 of the largest 20 medium duty truck fleets in North America have deployed Motiv vehicles, including Purolator, Vestis (formerly Aramark Uniform Services), Cintas, Bimbo Bakeries, Shasta Linen Supply and other leading brands. Further, Motiv now accounts for 45 percent of electric step vans in California and 19 percent of step van deployments in the U.S. overall. Most importantly, Motiv leads the industry with repeat/follow-on orders; since founding, 64 percent of vehicles have been delivered to repeat customers.

About Motiv Electric Trucks

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, Motiv is a leading manufacturer of medium duty, zero-emission electric trucks and buses. Motiv produces a range of vehicles; including step vans, shuttle buses, box trucks and work trucks, all of which eliminate tailpipe CO2 emissions and particulate matter, while offering drivers and passengers a more comfortable, healthier and safer ride.

Motiv’s combination of operational cost savings and environmental performance helps customers meet increasingly stringent emissions and pollution standards as well as achieve their own Net-Zero, ESG or other climate impact-related pledges and commitments.

More information about the company’s products, services and career opportunities is available at www.motivtrucks.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e2c98b6f-10b9-44b6-ab89-f4a5ec58c6fa

Media Contact John Williams John.Williams@motivps.com, +1-206-660-5503

Motiv Electric Trucks adds Vince Mariano as Head of Corporate Strategy and Development. Vince Mariano has joined Motiv Electric Trucks as head of Corporate Strategy and Development, where he will lead strategic planning, identifying growth opportunities, and driving corporate development initiatives, including strategic partnerships.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.