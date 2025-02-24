SMEG Announces the Reinvigoration of its Large Appliance Collection, Unveiling New Products Across Every Category

At the Kitchen & Bath Industry Show, SMEG Is Previewing More Than 50 New SKUs, the Start of a Multi-Year Rollout of New Appliances for the Full Home

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A leader in high design and bold innovation, SMEG is expanding the reach of its renowned Italian craftsmanship in the American market with the launch of a fully reimagined large appliance collection. Debuting at the Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS) in Las Vegas from February 25-27, the newest and soon-to-launch SMEG appliances offer the pinnacle of well-appointed details, customizable design solutions and performance enhancing features. The 2025 launch includes more than 50 new SKUs across its full suite of cooking, cooling and cleaning appliances, including the premiere of a line of built-in electric BBQ grills, a new dishwasher lineup, added colors and sizes to the SPR ranges, new built-in and freestanding refrigeration offerings, and SMEG’s first foray into the laundry category in the U.S.

“It’s an exciting time for the brand, as we’re currently at the start of a multi-year rollout of our updated large appliance portfolio,” said Rod Gower, Managing Director of SMEG USA. “The new appliances have been designed to meet the needs and discerning taste of the North American consumer; delivering enhanced features to elevate convenience and performance, an expansion of colors and sizes, plus the introduction into new categories for the brand. This year’s product rollout is the culmination of years of development, and we couldn’t be prouder to finally present these as part of our overall plan for the U.S. market.”

SMEG Built-In Electric BBQ Grill

The SMEG Built-In Electric BBQ Grill marks the brand’s launch into the outdoor cooking space. Designed for both indoor or outdoor installation, the sleek, integrated BBQ grill is crafted from stainless steel and available in 24,” 36”, and 48” widths to accommodate a variety of kitchen configurations. The 36”and 48” BBQs feature two grills and a griddle, so cooks can grill, sauté and sear multiple dishes at once. Additionally, all sizes offer independent zone controls for precise heat management, even heat distribution for consistent results, and zero smoke. Demonstrating its spectacular design and innovation, the SMEG Built-In Electric BBQ Grill is a 2025 Best of KBIS Awards finalist in the Best of Show category.

All New SMEG Dishwasher Collection

The completely redesigned dishwasher collection offers five new models with three tiers of features and two ADA models. These new models deliver modern design and savvy features that carefully clean everything from stubborn baked on messes to the most delicate stemware, all with ultra quiet cycles that reach as low as 38dB, which can be equated to a whispered conversation. This latest line of SMEG dishwashers offers the most effective use of space with the Multifunctional Rack, which boasts support clips on the dish rack to accommodate pots and pans, oversized bottles, and baking trays, plus flexible tines, and an added support rack for smaller items, such as espresso cups. Also new, the WinePro included accessory provides increased loading capabilities for wine glassware with designated decanter support, including an industry-first bottom rack loading option, when used with a delicate wash program. Additional features to note include the patented Planetarium Wash System​ for full coverage cleaning and the Total Aquastop​ feature to prevent any flooding mishaps in case of an emergency.

Expanded SMEG Professional Range Collection

SMEG expands its SPR line of ranges to include a full-sized, 48” dual-fuel range, while also introducing new matte black and matte white finishes to select 24”, 30”, and 36” induction and gas ranges. Designed for the discerning home chef who desires added cooking power, flexibility and style, the 48” dual fuel range enables home chefs to prepare everything from the simplest to the most complex dishes, including: six dual-stacked brass burners with a 22K power burner and simmer burner, a teppanyaki-style griddle plate, two true European convection ovens and a storage compartment. With the new size, the SMEG Professional Range Series offers a complete collection of sizes for any kitchen setup: 24”, 30”, 36” and 48”.

All New Built-In and Freestanding Refrigeration

Expanding its collection of premium cooling solutions with refined touches, SMEG rolls out a growing line of built-in and freestanding refrigeration. The all-new Dolomite collection of customizable built-in cooling appliances includes configurations of refrigeration, freezer, wine column and bottom-mount refrigerators with stainless steel or custom panel doors to seamlessly blend into any well-appointed kitchen. The Dolomite Refrigeration line is fully equipped with full-touch TFT display, internal water dispenser, dual size automatic ice maker, and 2 independent air flows, inverter compressors & evaporators. A unique front serviceable solution makes it easily serviceable versus having to completely remove the unit to access its internal components. Additionally, SMEG’s new lineup of freestanding counter-depth refrigeration is available in French or single door configurations and boasts premium features, such as an internal water dispenser, automatic ice maker, generous capacity up to 22 cu. ft., along with dual evaporators and inverter compressor to optimize temperature control and maintain freshness for longer.

Entering the Laundry Category

SMEG introduces its outstanding performance to the laundry category, rounding out its home appliance offerings. Featuring a 24” front-loading stackable option washer and electric dryer set that is ENERGY STAR-rated and boasts 15 wash and 15 dry settings to tackle the toughest of stains, most delicate fabrics, and everything in between.

