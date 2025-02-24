Rate Launches 1stResponder+ Program, Offering Mortgage Balance Coverage to Those Working in the Line of Duty

CHICAGO, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rate, the second largest retail lender in the U.S. and a leader in fintech mortgage solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its 1stResponder+ Program, a new initiative designed to provide financial peace of mind to active first responders and their families.

Underscoring Rate’s commitment to those who serve and protect our communities every day, the 1stResonder+ program offers eligible first responders a complimentary, one-year accidental death insurance policy that covers their mortgage balance—up to $650,000—in the event that the first responder passes away in the line of duty. This program can be paired with Rate’s agency conventional, FHA, VA, and USDA product offerings, providing flexible options for borrowers who meet both loan program and product criteria.

Eligible professions include:

Law Enforcement Officers: Police officers, correction officers, and Homeland Security personnel (including military border patrol).

Emergency Medical Services: EMTs, paramedics, ambulance personnel, search and rescue teams, and air ambulance crews.

Fire Service: Firefighters and search and rescue personnel.



“First responders are the backbone of our communities, putting their lives at risk every day to ensure the public’s safety and well-being,” said Victor Ciardelli, President and CEO of Rate. “The 1stResponder+ program is our way of saying thank you and ensuring their families are protected, should the unthinkable occur. This initiative reflects our gratitude and respect for these individuals.”

The 1stResponser+ not only highlights Rate’s focus on advancing the mortgage industry, but also reinforces its mission to make homeownership attainable and secure for those who selflessly serve others.

Rate loan officers are dedicated to supporting the communities that they serve in many different ways. In addition to 1stResponder+, Rate offers an extensive product suite that includes, but is not limited to, a wide variety of Affordable, Jumbo, and Non-QM products and programs. Whether you are a first responder or not, Rate has an option that will best fit your needs.

About Rate

Rate Companies is a leader in mortgage lending and digital financial services. Headquartered in Chicago, Rate is the #2 retail mortgage lender in the U.S., with over 850 branches across all 50 states and Washington D.C. Since its launch in 2000, Rate has helped more than 2 million homeowners with home purchase loans and refinances. The company has cemented itself as an industry leader by introducing innovative technology, offering low rates, and delivering unparalleled customer service. Honors and awards include Best Mortgage Lender for First-Time Homebuyers by NerdWallet for 2023; HousingWire's Tech100 award for the company's industry-leading FlashClose℠ digital mortgage platform in 2020, MyAccount in 2022, and Language Access Program in 2023; No. 2 ranking in Scotsman Guide's 2022 list of Top Retail Mortgage Lenders; the most Scotsman Guide Top Originators for 11 consecutive years; Chicago Agent Magazine's Lender of the Year for seven consecutive years; and Chicago Tribune's Top Workplaces list for seven straight years. Visit rate.com for more information.

Press Contact

press@rate.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.