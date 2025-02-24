Second Century Ventures Opens Applications for 2025 REACH Commercial Program

Chicago, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Second Century Ventures, the strategic investment arm of the National Association of Realtors®, has opened applications for the 2025 REACH Commercial technology growth program. As the most active global venture fund in real estate technology, Second Century Ventures operates REACH across seven major markets around the globe.

Now in its seventh year of operation, REACH Commercial continues to support entrepreneurs developing innovative solutions across all asset classes of the commercial real estate sector.

“The REACH Commercial program offers unparalleled support and growth prospects for the proptech industry," said Bob Gillespie, managing partner at REACH Commercial. “With our extensive experience working alongside participating companies, we help transform the industry's biggest hurdles into major opportunities – refining their unique solutions while gaining a competitive edge in innovation, market presence and expansion.”

NAR’s REACH Commercial program aims to scale the most promising new technology companies in real estate, including brokerage, developer, housing and financial solutions. Participants receive premier access to the following:

Mentorship from real estate, venture capital and technology sector leaders;

Education from top experts about how to navigate the trillion-dollar global property industry;

Exclusive opportunities at the most impactful conferences, trade shows and networking events;

Unique access to top media and academic organizations; and

A global network of highly talented, like-minded entrepreneurs from more than 300 REACH portfolio companies and curated program sponsors.

“REACH Commercial is dedicated to supporting trailblazing companies poised to redefine real estate technology,” said Dave Garland, managing partner at Second Century Ventures. “We equip these visionaries with exceptional resources and insights, accelerating their growth and influence in the industry.”

Applications for the 2025 REACH Commercial cohort will be accepted through March 31, 2025. For more information about REACH, or to apply, visit nar-reach.com.

About the National Association of Realtors®

As America’s largest trade association, the National Association of Realtors® is involved in all aspects of residential and commercial real estate. The term Realtor® is a registered collective membership mark that identifies a real estate professional who is a member of the National Association of Realtors® and subscribes to its strict Code of Ethics. For free consumer guides about navigating the homebuying and selling transaction processes – from written buyer agreements to negotiating compensation – visit facts.realtor.

About REACH

REACH is a unique technology scale-up program created by Second Century Ventures, the most active global fund in real estate technology. Backed by the National Association of Realtors®, Second Century Ventures leverages the association’s members and an unparalleled network of executives within real estate and adjacent industries. The REACH program helps technology companies scale across the real estate vertical and its adjacent markets through education, mentorship and market exposure. For more on REACH, visit nar-reach.com.

Information about NAR is available at nar.realtor. This and other news releases are posted in the newsroom at nar.realtor/newsroom.

Spencer High National Association of Realtors® shigh@nar.realtor

