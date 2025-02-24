A. Duie Pyle Opens Dedicated Warehouse and Distribution Center in North Carolina at Request of Strategic Customer

The Northeast’s leading transportation provider will expand its footprint to offer solutions for existing customers in the area, expanding its extensive network and bringing services to the region’s supply chain

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A. Duie Pyle (Pyle), a premier 100-year-old, family-owned and operated provider of asset and non-asset-based supply chain solutions, announces the opening of a new warehouse and distribution center strategically located just outside the Charlotte metropolitan area in North Carolina. This facility marks Pyle’s first physical presence within the state, opened to address the specific needs of a strategic customer and strengthen its position as a leading supply chain solutions provider.

Located at 1338 Mount Olive Church Road, Gastonia, NC 28052, this new 186,000-square-foot facility will offer a range of services, including warehousing, pick and pack, consolidation, deconsolidation, hazmat storage and bulk storage. The site also includes parking for up to 75 trailers. Since its opening, the facility has created 20 jobs, with an additional 15 positions expected by the end of 2025, bringing a total of 35 new jobs to the local economy.

Strategically situated near I-85, this new facility, opened at the request of a strategic customer , will enhance efficiency and address the customer's supply chain challenges by supporting their nearby manufacturing plant. By establishing an inventory hub within close proximity, Pyle can ensure that all necessary materials are readily available for the customer when needed, minimizing delays in both production and delivery. This will streamline the customer’s supply chain, ensuring timely and effective manufacturing processes, which will, in turn, support on-time delivery of orders to its clients.

"Expanding our warehousing footprint will enable us to better serve an existing strategic customer who requires supply chain expertise and support beyond the Northeast," said Frank Granieri, COO of Supply Chain Solutions. "We consistently seek ways to support our customers' growth objectives, and this new warehouse will help minimize disruptions in manufacturing and ensure timely deliveries.”

The supply chain industry is constantly changing, reinforcing the need for providers to advance and grow their networks to support the evolving needs of customers. To meet these needs and ensure long-term success, Pyle continues to expand its network and service offerings by establishing facilities in strategic locations. Recent openings in Allentown, Pa., Camp Hill, Pa., Bangor, Maine and Maspeth, N.Y. are part of this ongoing effort to strengthen relationships, build lasting partnerships and improve its customers’ supply chains.

For more information on A. Duie Pyle, visit www.aduiepyle.com .

About A. Duie Pyle

A. Duie Pyle is a premier provider of asset and non-asset-based supply chain solutions offering a full range of integrated transportation and distribution services including LTL, Contract Dedicated, Warehousing, and Brokerage Solutions. Headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania, Pyle has been family-owned and operated since 1924 and remains committed to its core values of integrity, service first and empathy. With a focus on delivering exceptional customer service and supporting the growth and success of its employees, A. Duie Pyle continues to lead the way in the logistics industry.

Media Contact

Julia Cappiello

Uproar PR for A. Duie Pyle

julia.cappiello@moburst.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.