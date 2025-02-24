Submit Release
Intapp to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ: INTA), a leading global provider of AI-powered solutions for professionals at advisory, capital markets, and legal firms, today announced that senior management will attend and present at the following upcoming investor conference:

Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference                 
Date: Monday, March 3, 2025
Location: San Francisco, California
Presentation: 9:15am PT

A live webcast of the event and archived webcast will be accessible from the “News and Events” section of the company’s investor relations website at https://investors.intapp.com/.

About Intapp

Intapp software helps professionals unlock their teams’ knowledge, relationships, and operational insights to increase value for their firms. Using the power of Applied AI, we make firm and market intelligence easy to find, understand, and use. With Intapp’s portfolio of vertical SaaS solutions, professionals can apply their collective expertise to make smarter decisions, manage risk, and increase competitive advantage. The world’s top firms — across accounting, consulting, investment banking, legal, private capital, and real assets — trust Intapp’s industry-specific platform and solutions to modernize and drive new growth.

Investor contact 

David Trone
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
Intapp, Inc.
ir@intapp.com

Media contact

Ali Robinson
Global Media Relations Director
Intapp, Inc.
press@intapp.com


Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, IT Industry


