Printed and Chipless RFID Market to Surpass USD 32.21 Billion by 2032 at 21.37% CAGR | SNS INSIDER

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market Size & Industry InsightsAs Per the SNS Insider,“The Printed and Chipless RFID market was valued at USD 5.66 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow to USD 32.21 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 21.37% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.”Emerging low-cost and high-performance printed electronics technologies are driving the growth of the printed and Chipless RFID market as smart labeling, inventory management, and asset tracking for warehouse applications are gaining traction in various sectors. Adoption drivers include lower production costs, compact sizes, and increased scalability. In addition to this, increasing demand for RFID-supported applications, driven by Internet of Things (IoT) applications, e-commerce growth is expected to spur the adoption of RFID solutions, creating a more efficient supply chain and tracking system.

SWOT Analysis of Key Players as follows:- Alien Technology- Avery Dennison- Impinj- NXP Semiconductors- Zebra Technologies- SMARTRAC- Smartrac Technology- Pragmatic Semiconductor- Stora Enso- Thinfilm Electronics- Tageos- KSW Microtec- SATO Holdings- Mühlbauer Group- Technovaa

Key Market Segmentation:

By Type: In 2023, TFTC technology led the market, as it delivers optimum performance through high precision and durability to meet the growing need for high-end applications. TFTC RFID has high sensitivity, environmental stability, and reliability; therefore, it is ideal for applications in the retail, logistics, and health sectors. It can integrate seamlessly with a broad spectrum of products, which has also helped it to solidify its market share and dominate the market.

SAW technology is expected to experience the fastest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2024 to 2032. It attributes this growth to its capability to have long-range coverage, data delivery with high accuracy, wide operational range, and absorption of high temperature, heat, and humidity in worst operational environments. SAW RFID is being used in applications requiring longer, more durable range and performance, such as inventory tracking, asset management, and vehicle identification.

By Application: In 2023, the retail sector dominated the market share, mainly owing to the rising requirements for effective stock management, real-time tracking, and seamless supply chains. RFID solutions help retailers in providing an enhanced customer experience by making products available, decreasing pilferage, and increasing operational efficiency. RFID also emerged as a leader in the retail sector due to the increasing adoption of smart shelves, automated checkout systems, and personalized services.The aviation sector is expected to show the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the forecast period of 2024 to 2032. RFID technology for baggage, cargo, and asset tracking is anticipated to witness an increase in demand across all domains, leading to a positive trend in this growth. RFID is also a key enabler that helps aviation improve security, reduce delays, and improve fleet management to enhance operational efficiency and customer satisfaction.North America Leads RFID Market While Asia Pacific Poised for Rapid GrowthNorth America held the largest market share in 2023, owing to the high technological core and RFID solutions adoption, alongside demand in various sectors, such as retail, healthcare, and logistics. United States has also been a forerunner in the adoption of RFID in the supply chain, asset tracking increasing the growth of the market too. Boosted by growing projects to improve operational efficiencies, lower costs and enhance customer experience through real-time automation and data tracking, the region reaffirmed its position as the highest revenue generator for RFID technology.The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to register the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2024 to 2032. Rapid industrialization in developing economies such as China and India, as well as growing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) based connectivity, is bolstering this growth. In Asia Pacific, the growth of e-commerce, retail, and manufacturing industries is the primary factor, as enterprises are looking for strategic solutions for asset tracking, inventory management, and supply chain optimization. In addition, governments promoting smart city and infrastructure facilities, as well as increased funding for advanced technologies are likely to drive the Asia Pacific RFID Market growth thus, making it a prominent development region shortly. Printed And Chipless RFID Market Segmentation, by Type
Printed And Chipless RFID Market Segmentation, by Application
Regional Analysis
Company Profiles
Use Cases and Best Practices
Conclusion

