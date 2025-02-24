Plasma Protein Therapeutics Market Set to Surge to $44.3 Billion by 2031 at a 5.2% CAGR

Plasma Protein Therapeutics Market AMR

The global plasma protein therapeutics market is projected to reach $44.3 billion by 2031, reflecting a CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2031.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As of 2021, the global plasma protein therapeutics market was valued at approximately $26.5 billion. Projections indicate that this market is poised to reach $44.3 billion by 2031, reflecting a CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2031. This growth trajectory underscores the escalating demand for plasma-derived therapies and the continuous innovations within the sector. The global plasma protein therapeutics market has witnessed significant growth over the past decade, driven by advancements in medical technology, an increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases, and a rising demand for effective therapeutic solutions. Plasma protein therapeutics are specialized medical treatments derived from human blood plasma, utilized to address a variety of health conditions, including immune deficiencies, bleeding disorders, and autoimmune diseases. Plasma Protein Therapeutics Market Growth FactorsSeveral key factors contribute to the robust expansion of the plasma protein therapeutics market:1. Prevalence of Autoimmune and Neurological Disorders: There has been a notable increase in autoimmune and neurological diseases globally. These complex and often chronic conditions necessitate advanced therapeutic interventions, leading to a heightened demand for plasma protein products.2. Technological Advancements: Continuous research and development have led to the introduction of innovative plasma protein therapeutics. Enhanced purification techniques and the development of subcutaneous administration methods have improved the efficacy and patient compliance of these therapies.3. Strategic Collaborations and Product Launches: Key industry players are actively engaging in strategic partnerships and launching new products to expand their market presence. For instance, in October 2019, ADMA Biologics announced the commercial release of ASCENIV, an immunoglobulin product approved by the U.S. FDA for treating primary humoral immunodeficiency.4. Aging Population: The global increase in the elderly population has led to a higher incidence of chronic diseases, thereby amplifying the need for plasma protein therapeutics.Plasma Protein Therapeutics Market SegmentationThe plasma protein therapeutics market is categorized based on product type, application, and end-user.Product Type:• Immunoglobulins: Representing a significant portion of the market, immunoglobulins are utilized in treating immune deficiencies and autoimmune disorders. In 2021, this segment accounted for the largest market share, driven by the availability of innovative products and advancements in administration methods.• Albumin: Used primarily in critical care settings, the albumin segment is anticipated to witness substantial growth, with a projected CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.• Plasma-Derived Factor VIII: Essential for hemophilia patients, this segment continues to grow due to the increasing prevalence of bleeding disorders.Application:• Hemophilia: In 2021, the hemophilia segment dominated the market, accounting for over 32% of the revenue share. This is attributed to the rising number of diagnosed cases and the availability of plasma protein therapeutics tailored for hemophilia management.• Primary Immunodeficiency Disorders (PID): This segment is expected to register the highest growth rate, driven by increased awareness and diagnosis of PIDs, leading to a greater demand for immunoglobulin therapies.• Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP): Plasma protein therapeutics offer effective treatment options for ITP, contributing to the segment's growth.End-User:• Hospitals: Hospitals remain the primary end-users, accounting for over 70% of the market share in 2021. The availability of specialized care and infrastructure facilitates the administration of plasma protein therapies in these settings.• Others: This category includes clinics, research institutions, and specialty healthcare providers. Regional Insights• North America: Holding the largest revenue share of 47% in 2023, North America's dominance is attributed to a robust healthcare infrastructure, high healthcare expenditure, and a well-established regulatory framework. The presence of advanced research and development activities further propels the market in this region.• Asia-Pacific: This region is estimated to witness the highest growth, with factors such as a large patient population, increasing healthcare infrastructure, and rising awareness of plasma-derived therapies contributing to market expansion. Economic growth in countries like China and India facilitates greater access to advanced medical treatments.Key Players in the Plasma Protein Therapeutics MarketThe plasma protein therapeutics market is characterized by the presence of several key players who contribute to its dynamic landscape:• CSL Limited• Grifols, S.A.• Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited• Octapharma AG• Biotest AG• Kedrion S.p.A• Taibang Biological Group Co., Ltd• Bio Products Laboratory Ltd• ADMA Biologics• Bayer AG• Baxter International Inc.As market players continue to invest in research and development, new product launches and improved therapeutic solutions will drive the industry forward. Key Players in the Plasma Protein Therapeutics MarketThe plasma protein therapeutics market is characterized by the presence of several key players who contribute to its dynamic landscape:• CSL Limited• Grifols, S.A.• Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited• Octapharma AG• Biotest AG• Kedrion S.p.A• Taibang Biological Group Co., Ltd• Bio Products Laboratory Ltd• ADMA Biologics• Bayer AG• Baxter International Inc.As market players continue to invest in research and development, new product launches and improved therapeutic solutions will drive the industry forward. With increasing healthcare expenditures and regulatory support, the future of plasma protein therapeutics looks promising, paving the way for enhanced treatment options for patients worldwide. 