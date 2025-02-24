Dror Successfully Completes User Experience Trial of its new ZSmile Platform

JERUSALEM, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dror Ortho-Design, Inc. ("Dror" or the "Company") (OTC PINK: DROR), a pioneer in AI-powered orthodontic solutions, today announced the successful completion of user experience trials for its ZSmile platform ahead of its commercial release.

This comprehensive user experience trial assessed the platform's usability among patients, orthodontists, and dental professionals under real operating conditions. The trial focused on user interaction with the system, complementing previous clinical trials that confirmed the treatment efficacy of Dror’s smile treatment system. Dror’s first-generation system, which received FDA clearance in 2020, has successfully treated over 250 patients across Israel and Europe.

"The successful completion of this usability trial validates our second-generation solution's intuitive design and seamless experience for both patients and practitioners. In addition to confirming the ease of use, the trial also demonstrated the comfort of using ZSmile and its non-interference with normal sleep," said Lee Haddad, Chief Executive Officer of Dror. "Our two-year investment in developing a sophisticated remote monitoring and patient management system has yielded a platform that tracks treatment compliance in real-time while providing vital and engaging feedback to all users. These trial results are assisting us in finalizing the commercial version to be ready for manufacturing and distribution, subject to regulatory approval in the first part of 2025."

The Company has already integrated all the feedback from the user experience trial and is completing its regulatory path to commence manufacturing and distribution of ZSmile in Israel in the first half of 2025.

Dr. Joel Becker DMD, MSc, accredited by Hadassah School of Dentistry and Orthodontic Consultant at Dror, commented, "With three decades of orthodontic practice and experience across treatment modalities from traditional braces to clear aligners, I recognize ZSmile as a significant technological advancement. The system effectively addresses Class I and Class II malocclusions with minimal discomfort and maximum discretion, filling a crucial market need."

In a separate survey conducted through a third-party service, the Company polled 1,000 randomly selected clear aligner patients. The findings revealed that 74% felt their aligners interfered with daily activities such as eating and speaking in public, 77% experienced discomfort while wearing them, and 93% expressed a preference for a nighttime solution that would gently shift their teeth while they sleep.

About Dror Ortho-Design, Inc.

Dror Ortho-Design, Inc. is an AI-based orthodontic platform company that has developed a proprietary solution to correct people's smiles by straightening teeth using pulsating air delivered by a single custom-made smart aligner. Dror plans to disrupt the aligner market by offering millions of people a revolutionary alternative to traditional aligners. The Company believes that people do not need to change their lifestyle to correct their smile as they are required to do with existing aligner solutions. Rather, we believe that our solution will be able to provide customers with a discreet and hassle-free way to improve their smiles, even while they sleep. The Company’s ZSmile solution is also intended to provide general practice Dentists as well as Orthodontists a way to grow their practice efficiently by offering a unique and scalable service.

For more information, please visit: www.ZSmile.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this news release may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and involve factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or suggested. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) the ability of Dror to obtain funding; (ii) the ability of Dror to attract and/or maintain manufacturing, research, development and commercialization partners; (iii) the ability of Dror and/or a partner to successfully complete product research and development, including preclinical and clinical studies and commercialization; (iv) the ability of Dror and/or a partner to obtain required governmental approvals; and (v) the ability of Dror and/or a partner to develop and commercialize products prior to, and that can compete favorably with those of, competitors. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or suggested in any forward-looking statements are contained in Dror's most recent periodic reports that are filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10‑K, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10‑Q, and certain Current Reports on Form 8‑K. Dror assumes no obligation to update and supplement forward-looking statements because of subsequent events.

