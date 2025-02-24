Inozyme Pharma to Present at the TD Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference

BOSTON, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: INZY) (“the Company” or “Inozyme”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapeutics for rare diseases that affect bone health and blood vessel function, today announced that Doug Treco, Ph.D., CEO and Chairman of Inozyme, will present at the TD Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference on Monday, March 3, 2025, from 1:10-1:40pm ET.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed from the Investor Relations section of Inozyme’s website under events, where a replay of the event will also be available for a limited time.

About Inozyme Pharma



Inozyme Pharma is a pioneering clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing innovative therapeutics for rare diseases that affect bone health and blood vessel function. We are experts in the PPi-Adenosine Pathway, where the ENPP1 enzyme generates inorganic pyrophosphate (PPi), which regulates mineralization, and adenosine, which controls intimal proliferation (the overgrowth of smooth muscle cells inside blood vessels). Disruptions in this pathway impact the levels of these molecules, leading to severe musculoskeletal, cardiovascular, and neurological conditions, including ENPP1 Deficiency, ABCC6 Deficiency, calciphylaxis, and ossification of the posterior longitudinal ligament (OPLL).

Our lead candidate, INZ-701, is an ENPP1 Fc fusion protein enzyme replacement therapy (ERT) designed to increase PPi and adenosine, enabling the potential treatment of multiple diseases caused by deficiencies in these molecules. It is currently in clinical development for the treatment of ENPP1 Deficiency, ABCC6 Deficiency, and calciphylaxis. By targeting the PPi-Adenosine Pathway, INZ-701 aims to correct pathological mineralization and intimal proliferation, addressing the significant morbidity and mortality in these devastating diseases.

For more information, please visit www.inozyme.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook.

Contacts



Investors:

Inozyme Pharma

Stefan Riley, Director of IR and Corporate Communications

(857) 330-8871

stefan.riley@inozyme.com



Media:

Biongage Communications

Todd Cooper

(617) 840-1637

todd@biongage.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.