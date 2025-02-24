TruGolf Links to Launch Revolutionary Hybrid Golf Concept for Franchisees

Nexus Golf Invests for Minority Stake in TruGolf Links Subsidiary

Salt Lake City, Utah, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TruGolf Links, the franchise subsidiary of TruGolf Holdings, announced it’s bringing an innovative, fully patented hybrid golf simulator solution to the franchise market. This cutting-edge technology, five years in development, puts simulator technology onto physical golf courses allowing for a new, tech infused way of playing golf. Merging the virtual and physical worlds of golf has been recently popularized by the high-profile TGL (Tomorrow Golf League) giving proof that the golfing world is open to new and different playing formats. This groundbreaking product is made possible by TruGolf Links long standing close relationship with Nexus Golf. To further that relationship, Nexus Golf has announced a strategic investment in TruGolf Links.

With this breakthrough, regional developers will have access to a next-generation indoor-outdoor golf experience, allowing consumers in their area to engage with the sport in an entirely new way. By merging advanced simulation technology with real-world gameplay, this hybrid solution offers a compelling and immersive alternative to traditional golf, making the sport more accessible, interactive, and engaging for players of all skill levels. It also will change the business equation for golf course operators, expanding operating hours, better leveraging existing infrastructure and creating new revenue streams. Hybrid golf technology will allow for full length golf to be played at night without lighting an entire golf course. Night golf is currently limited to smaller par 3 golf courses.

“The decision to invest for a minority stake in TruGolf Links and reinforce our partnership was easy and obvious given our shared mission of redefining what is possible in golf through technology.” Said Tim Vale, Owner of Nexus Golf, LLC and Inventor of Nexus Hybrid Golf. Nexus Golf will invest $2 million in TruGolf Links and has already made the first tranche of the investment.

TruGolf Links, the fast-growing franchise subsidiary of TruGolf Holdings, has positioned itself as a leader in the evolution of golf entertainment. With Nexus Golf’s backing, the brand is set to accelerate its expansion, providing franchise partners with a unique opportunity to deliver a broad array of customer solutions while capitalizing on the growing demand for immersive, technology-driven golf experiences.

“This is a game-changer for the sport and the business of golf,” said Ben Litalien, Chief Development Officer at TruGolf Holdings. “By integrating the hybrid simulator concept into our franchise model, we are empowering regional developers to redefine the golf experience for a new generation of players. The Hybrid Golf product solves virtually every problem in golf including the time it takes to play, lost golf balls, land required, maintenance costs, intimidation factor and more.”

The patented hybrid golf simulator solution will be rolled out across TruGolf Links franchise locations, creating new revenue streams for entrepreneurs while giving golf enthusiasts an exciting, modern way to enjoy the game year-round. We anticipate the first hybrid franchise location to be operational by the end of 2025.

For more information on TruGolf Links franchise opportunities and the Nexus Golf investment, contact:

Ben Litalien

Chief Development Officer

TruGolf Links

franchise@trugolflinks.com

1-888-845-4657

trugolflinks.com

About Nexus Golf

Nexus Golf is a forward-thinking solutions company dedicated to advancing the future of golf through technology. Nexus Golf’s mission is to make the game more fun and accessible for consumers and more profitable for business owners.

About TruGolf Links Franchising

While the company offers individual franchises, the focus of its expansion efforts is with Regional Developers who acquire a territory of 1M or more in population, open a flagship location within that territory, then develop the territory with additional units they own or with independent franchisees. Regional Developers are compensated for attracting franchisees and providing support locally to all TruGolf Links locations within their territory.

For more information about TruGolf Links franchise program, visit: www.trugolflinks.com/franchising .

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.