New York Invades the Palm Scene

Party to Launch Tracy Turco’s New Magazine Attracts the Great and the Good of New York’s Party Elite

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A launch party was held at the Italian Fashion house Kiton in the Royal Poinciana Plaza in Palm Beach for Tracy Turco and the Team at Palm Scene Magazine to celebrate publication of the inaugural issue.Notable Attendees included: Tracy Turco, Jerry Turco, Lady Victoria Hervey, Gracie Gaylord (Miss Palm Beach USA 2025), Jocelyn Javits, Jean Shafiroff, Leesa Rowland, Carmen D’Allesio, Ramona Singer, Cindy Guyer, and Prince Mario Max.About Palm Scene Magazine:Palm Scene Magazine created by Tracy Turco is a vibrant celebration of creativity and culture that blends fashion, art, dining, and vintage charm, showcasing contemporary and timeless trends to inspire readers to embrace the nostalgic allure of yesteryear in today’s dynamic landscape. For more information, please visit www.tracyturco.com IG: @palmscenemagazineAbout Lawlor Media Group:Lawlor Media Group is a full-service, luxury lifestyle Public Relations and Communications boutique agency based in New York City, with over twenty-five years’ experience in successfully meeting the diverse needs of corporations, organizations and individuals. Our business philosophy is client-centered. Clients receive individual high-level attention throughout the relationship, supported by a tailor-made PR campaign developed and implemented specific to each company or person’s situation and needs.Lawlor Media Group’s combined expertise covers the full spectrum of public relations needs — from buzz building, branding, crisis management, events, strategic marketing, investor relations and political communications, to establishing long-standing relationships with media contacts and expanding social media circles.Led by Founder and Principal Norah Lawlor, Lawlor Media Group has developed a successful track record representing clients Nationally and Internationally in the hospitality & travel, literary, fashion, film, real estate, retail, beauty and nightlife & entertainment industries, as well as a number of philanthropists, foundations and charity benefits in New York, The Hamptons, and Palm Beach.

