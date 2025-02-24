CRISPR Technology Market Set for Remarkable Growth: USD 14.75 Billion by 2032 | SNS Insider

CRISPR Technology Market

CRISPR Technology Market revenue to surge from USD 3.45B in 2023 to USD 14.75B by 2032, driven by innovations and expanding clinical applications.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to Research by SNS Insider, The CRISPR Technology Market was estimated at USD 3.45 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 14.75 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 17.17% during the forecast period of 2024-2032.The CRISPR Technology Market is experiencing tremendous growth due to development in gene editing, rising applications in drug discovery, and growing agricultural biotechnology. Investment in biotechnology research is on the rise, clinical trials for gene therapies are picking up steam, and positive regulatory advancements further enhance adoption. The use of CRISPR in precision medicine and genetically modified agriculture keeps growing. Key Players in CRISPR Technology Market• Thermo Fisher Scientific (TrueCut Cas9 Protein, GeneArt CRISPR Nuclease Kits)• Horizon Discovery (Edit-R CRISPR-Cas9 System, CRISPR Screening Libraries)• Merck KGaA (Alt-R CRISPR-Cas9 System, Synthego CRISPR RNA Kits)• Editas Medicine (EDIT-101 for LCA10 therapy, EDIT-301 for SCD and beta-thalassemia)• CRISPR Therapeutics (CTX001 for SCD and beta-thalassemia, CTX110 for CAR-T therapy)• Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA-2001 for ATTR amyloidosis, NTLA-2002 for hereditary angioedema)• Beam Therapeutics (BEAM-101 for SCD, BEAM-102 for beta-thalassemia)• Caribou Biosciences (CB-010 for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, CB-011 for multiple myeloma)• Precision Biosciences (ARCUS Editing Platform, PBCAR0191 for NHL and ALL)• Synthego (Synthetic sgRNA, Engineered Cell Lines)• GenScript (CRISPR/Cas9 Nuclease mRNA, CRISPR Plasmids)• Cellecta (CRISPR Knockout Libraries, CRISPR sgRNA Lentiviral Pools)• ToolGen (CRISPR-Cas9 System, Genome Editing Services)• Mammoth Biosciences (CRISPR Cas14 System, CRISPR-Based Diagnostic Tools• Agilent Technologies (SureGuide CRISPR/Cas9 System, CRISPR RNA Synthesis Kits)• Origene Technologies (CRISPR/Cas9 Knockout Kits, Gene Knock-in Services)• Santa Cruz Biotechnology (CRISPR Plasmids, CRISPR/Cas9 sgRNA Lentiviral Particles)• Integrated DNA Technologies (Alt-R CRISPR-Cas9 System, CRISPR HDR Enhancer)• New England Biolabs (EnGen Spy Cas9 Nuclease, Cas9 Electroporation Enhancer)• Takara Bio (Guide-it CRISPR/Cas9 Systems, CRISPR Human iPSC Generation Kits)Market Segmentation AnalysisBy Products, The CRISPR Enzymes and Kits segment dominated the market in 2023 with the highest market share.The segment's dominance is due to its essential role in gene editing, therapeutic research, and biotechnology applications. CRISPR-associated (Cas) enzymes, such as Cas9 and Cas12, are widely used for precise genome modifications in pharmaceutical and academic research. These enzymes facilitate gene knockout, insertion, and modification, making them indispensable for gene therapy and functional genomics. The rapid adoption in laboratories has been driven by user-friendly CRISPR kits that allow scientists to perform genome editing with great efficiency and accuracy. Continuous advancements in enzyme specificity and recent innovations such as base and prime editing have further consolidated this segment's market share dominance.By Services, The Screening and Validation segment is expected to experience the fastest growth throughout the forecast period.The fastest growth of the Screening and Validation segment is due to the rising need to verify CRISPR modifications and ensure genome-editing accuracy. As CRISPR continues to be applied to therapeutics, the need for screening platforms with specificity and efficiency of gene edits and minimal off-target effects has further increased. High-throughput CRISPR screening is increasingly being implemented in drug discovery, functional genomics, and biomarker identification to speed up its acceptance. Moreover, the regulatory agencies further give an impetus to validation processes to ensure the safety of CRISPR-based therapies. The integration of AI and machine learning in CRISPR screening for predictive analysis further enhances segment growth, making it a key driver in advancing genome-editing research.By Application, The Drug Discovery and Development segment dominates the CRISPR market with a 55% market share in 2023The dominance is due to its extensive use in identifying novel drug targets and accelerating therapeutic research. CRISPR is widely employed for functional genomics studies, enabling researchers to understand gene-disease relationships and develop targeted therapies. The technology is also being used to create CRISPR-based gene therapies, particularly for rare genetic disorders and cancer treatment. Pharmaceutical companies are leveraging CRISPR for high-throughput screening of potential drug candidates, enhancing drug efficacy and safety testing. Additionally, CRISPR-based disease models in animal and cellular studies have become critical tools for evaluating treatment responses, further solidifying this segment’s leadership in the market.By End-User, The Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies segment dominated the CRISPR market with a 65% market share in 2023.These companies are at the forefront of genetic research, drug development, and gene therapy innovation. CRISPR technology is being integrated into pharmaceutical R&D pipelines to develop targeted treatments for genetic disorders, cancer, and infectious diseases. The adoption of CRISPR in personalized medicine, where gene-editing therapies are tailored to individual patients, has further strengthened the segment’s dominance. Additionally, biotech firms are heavily investing in CRISPR-based therapeutics, with multiple ongoing clinical trials exploring gene-editing applications. North America dominated the CRISPR technology market with a 45% market share in 2023.The North American region's dominance is because of robust research infrastructure, significant investments in biotechnology, and favorable early regulatory approvals. The U.S., being the location of top-tier biotech companies as well as top-notch academic institutions, leads the innovation in gene editing and therapeutics based on CRISPR. Having top-tier pharmaceutical companies, rising clinical trials, and government funds add to market leadership. Furthermore, interactions between research institutes and biotech companies hasten the pace of progress, making North America the center of CRISPR technology development and commercialization.Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing CRISPR market owing to growing government support, burgeoning biotech industries, and heightened genetic research programs. China, Japan, and South Korea are heavily investing in genome editing for medicine and agriculture. Supportive regulatory reforms and partnerships with international biotech companies further enhance growth. The region's emphasis on precision medicine and CRISPR-based crop improvement is also leading to fast-paced adoption. Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing CRISPR market owing to growing government support, burgeoning biotech industries, and heightened genetic research programs. China, Japan, and South Korea are heavily investing in genome editing for medicine and agriculture. Supportive regulatory reforms and partnerships with international biotech companies further enhance growth. The region's emphasis on precision medicine and CRISPR-based crop improvement is also leading to fast-paced adoption. Increased funding for research and increasing knowledge of gene therapies make Asia-Pacific a major growth center.

