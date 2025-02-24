Tokyo Lifestyle Co., Ltd. Announces the Opening of a New Reiwatakiya Franchise Store in Bangkok, Thailand

Tokyo, Japan, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tokyo Lifestyle Co., Ltd. (“Tokyo Lifestyle” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TKLF), a retailer and wholesaler of Japanese beauty and health products, sundry products, luxury products, electronic products, as well as other products in Hong Kong, Japan, North America and the United Kingdom, today announced the opening of a new franchise store under its proprietary “Reiwatakiya” brand (the “Store”) in Bangkok, Thailand. This expansion is expected to reinforce the Company’s market presence and strengthens its franchise sales network in Southeast Asia.

Located at Park Silom, the Store officially opened on February 6, 2025, spanning 137 square meters. It offers a modern and convenient shopping experience featuring Tokyo Lifestyle’s high-quality products and fashionable, engaging store designs.

Mr. Mei Kanayama, Principal Executive Officer of Tokyo Lifestyle, commented: “Thailand and Southeast Asia are key components of our long-term global expansion strategy due to their significant growth potential and dynamic market environment. We are highly optimistic about our expansion efforts, including existing partnerships and franchise networks. The Park Silom store represents a milestone in extending our market footprint and strengthening brand recognition. Furthermore, we believe our steady and strategic expansion in Thailand will accelerate our presence across Southeast Asia and beyond. Looking ahead, we expect our business to maintain a robust growth trajectory, driven by thoughtful strategic planning and careful execution.”

About Tokyo Lifestyle Co., Ltd.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, Tokyo Lifestyle Co., Ltd. (formerly known as Yoshitsu Co., Ltd) is a retailer and wholesaler of Japanese beauty and health products, sundry products, luxury products, electronic products, and other products in Hong Kong, Japan, North America, and the United Kingdom. The Company offers various beauty products (including cosmetics, skincare, fragrance, and body care products), health products (including over-the-counter drugs, nutritional supplements, and medical supplies and devices), sundry products (including home goods), and other products (including food and alcoholic beverages). The Company currently sells its products through directly-operated physical stores, through online stores, and to franchise stores and wholesale customers. For more information, please visit the Company's website at https://www.ystbek.co.jp/irlibrary/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to," or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and in its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

For more information, please contact:

Tokyo Lifestyle Co., Ltd.

Investor Relations Department

Email: ir@ystbek.co.jp

Ascent Investor Relations LLC

Tina Xiao

President

Phone: +1-646-932-7242

Email: investors@ascent-ir.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.