Bridger Aerospace Announces Participation in Canaccord and ROTH Investor Conferences in February and March 2025

BELGRADE, Mont., Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (“Bridger” or “Bridger Aerospace”), (NASDAQ: BAER, BAERW), one of the nation’s largest aerial firefighting companies, today announced that management is scheduled to participate in Canaccord and ROTH investor conferences in February and March 2025.

On Wednesday, February 26, 2025, Bridger Aerospace will participate in the virtual Canaccord Genuity Sustainability Forum. Management will speak during the Extreme Weather & Remote Sensing Panel at 9:30 a.m. ET and will also host one-on-one meetings throughout the day.

On Monday, March 17, 2025, Bridger will attend the 37th Annual ROTH Conference in Dana Point, California which will include an investor presentation and one-on-one meetings.

Webcasts of the company’s presentations will be accessible from the Investor section of the Bridger Aerospace website at https://ir.bridgeraerospace.com/news-events/ir-calendar . Investors interested in participating should contact Bridger Aerospace Investor Relations or their Canaccord or ROTH representatives.

About Bridger Aerospace

Based in Belgrade, Montana, Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. is one of the nation’s largest aerial firefighting companies. Bridger provides aerial firefighting and wildfire management services to federal and state government agencies, including the United States Forest Service, across the nation, as well as internationally. More information about Bridger Aerospace is available at https://w w w.bridgera e rospace.com .

Investor Contacts

Alison Ziegler

Darrow Associates

201-220-2678

aziegler@darrowir.com

