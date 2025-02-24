Motion Control Market Set to Reach USD 27.10 Billion by 2032 Driven by Automation and Robotics

Motion Control Market Size & Growth Analysis

The Motion Control Market is growing with demand for precision automation in robotics, manufacturing, and healthcare.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market Size & Industry InsightsAs Per the SNS Insider,“The Motion Control market was valued at USD 16.27 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow to USD 27.10 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 5.87% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.”The growing need for automation in manufacturing, improving the level of productivity, and precision requirements in some industries including automotive, electronics & healthcare drive the growth of the motion control market. Growing demand for energy-efficient solutions along with increasing use of robotics, and integration of the industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) are some of the other factors propelling the expansion of the market. SWOT Analysis of Key Players as follows:- Siemens- Rockwell Automation- ABB- Yaskawa Electric- Schneider Electric- Mitsubishi Electric- Emerson Electric- B&R Industrial Automation- Parker Hannifin- Bosch Rexroth- Fuji Electric- Nidec- Lenze- Delta Electronics- Kollmorgen.Key Market Segmentation:By System: In 2023, the Motion Control Market was dominated by closed-loop systems owing to their high precision and presence of feedback mechanisms that allow for increased efficiency of the automation process without degrading performance. They find extensive applications in automotive, electronics, aerospace, and other industries that demand high precision and reliability. This is because closed-loop systems can adapt in real-time and provide similar performance even at different conditions, allowing them to outperform open-loop systems in most complex applications, which justifies their strong market share.The open-loop systems are expected to register the highest CAGR between 2024 and 2032. These features make them inexpensive, and easier to design and implement making them a perfect candidate for a less complex application. More and more industries are using open-loop systems for their applications that do not need precision but require repeatable and consistent motion. By Offering: Motor held the largest share in the Motion Control Market in 2023. These devices play a crucial role in applications that demand precision and efficiency due to their unmatched adaptability to deliver speed, position control, and high torque. The smaller and expanding share of advanced motors in the market was reinforced by increasing demand and competition from electric vehicles, along with rising industrial automation.Motion controllers are expected to achieve the highest CAGR from 2024 to 2032. Driving this growth is the increasing demand for advanced control systems that can improve productivity and flexibility in automation. Motion controllers provide a smooth connection to smart factory systems and robotics, allowing real-time monitoring and control.By Application: Metal cutting accounted for the largest Motion Control Market share in 2023, utilization of motion control is dominant in automotive, aerospace, and manufacturing industries where precision and efficiency are evident needs. High-quality parts and components are driving the adoption of advanced motion control systems that combine greater precision, faster production, and cost reductions with advanced metal-cutting machinery.Robotics is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period 2024-2032 This growth is aided by increasing penetration of robotics across businesses, especially automotive, health, and logistics, and the growing appeal of collaborative robots (cobots). Robotics, with its intelligent motion control system capabilities, enables better automation, flexibility, and accuracy thus streamlining efficiencies along a manufacturing process.By Industry Vertical: In 2023, the automotive sector captured the largest share of the Motion Control Market as it is the primary consumer of automation, electric vehicle (EV), and advanced manufacturing trends. In automotive production lines, precision, safety, and efficiency of essential machinery during the automotive production process are critical motion control systems are fundamental to this. In the operation of EVs, integrated automated equipment for processes related to battery management, steering, and motion technologies for other critical components is necessary.The electronics and semiconductor segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2032. The boom in this sector is necessitated by the growing demand for accuracy while constructing microchips and electronic components. Manufacturing processes that require high accuracy or precision include wafer handling and assembly, which are the key drivers for the growth of motion control technologies. Asia-Pacific Leads Motion Control Market with North America Set for Rapid GrowthAsia-Pacific dominated the Motion Control Market share in 2023, owing to the strong manufacturing base, industrialization, and rising adoption of automation technologies in the region. China, Japan, and South Korea are other key markets with a strong demand for motion control systems in the automotive, electronics, and robotics industries. Asia-Pacific has been able to maintain its leadership in the smart manufacturing market due to rising demand for high-precision production and the advancement of industries such as electric vehicles, semiconductor manufacturing, etc. Its market dominance is further bolstered by the proximity of large automotive manufacturers and tech companies.North America is anticipated to register the highest CAGR between 2024 and 2032 due to rising industrial automation, robotics, and IoT integration across industries. Investments in smart factories and manufacturing technologies across Canada and the U.S. are also augmenting the demand for motion control systems. The booming aerospace, automotive, and semiconductor sectors across the region coupled with the growing use of electric vehicles and automation solutions are anticipated to bolster market growth.Table of Content - Major Points AnalysisChapter 1. IntroductionChapter 2. Executive SummaryChapter 3. Research MethodologyChapter 4. Market Dynamics Impact AnalysisChapter 5. Statistical Insights and Trends ReportingChapter 6. Competitive LandscapeChapter 7. Motion Control Market Segmentation, by SystemChapter 8. Motion Control Market Segmentation, by OfferingsChapter 9. Motion Control Market Segmentation, by ApplicationChapter 10. Motion Control Market Segmentation, by Industry VerticalChapter 11. Regional AnalysisChapter 12. Company ProfilesChapter 13. Use Cases and Best PracticesChapter 14. ConclusionContinued…

