Study: Brain Exercise Lowers Fatigue Symptoms in Multiple Sclerosis

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Researchers at New York University (NYU) found that a particular set of brain exercises lowered the incidence of the all-too-common symptom of fatigue among patients with Multiple Sclerosis (MS) in a recently published study in the journal Nature: Scientific Reports. The exercises used in the study are from the commercially-available brain exercise app, BrainHQ made by Posit Science.

This is the tenth published study in patients with MS using the BrainHQ exercises. Earlier studies have shown significant gains in processing speed, which is a signature cognitive deficit of MS, as well as in various measures of cognitive function, including the Brief International Cognitive Assessment for MS (BICAMS) and in each of its subtests (speed of processing, visuospatial memory, and verbal learning).

While studies in other populations have found training with BrainHQ exercises improved measures of mood (depressive symptoms, feeling of control) and distress (anxiety, stress and fatigue), this is the first study in MS patients showing an improvement from BrainHQ exercises in measures of fatigue.

“We are grateful for the ongoing work by independent researchers examining the potential usefulness of our plasticity-based BrainHQ exercises in addressing chronic diseases,” said Dr. Henry Mahncke, CEO of Posit Science. “The NYU team continues to be at the forefront of that research in MS.”

The latest study at NYU set out to examine whether transcranial Direct Current Stimulation (tDCS), which provides mild electrical stimulation of the brain, could further improve the benefits from training with BrainHQ by enhancing brain plasticity (i.e., the brain’s ability to change chemically, physically, and functionally). The study used a tDCS headset from Soterix®, and employed the PROMIS fatigue score change as the primary outcome measure and the Modified Fatigue Impact Scale as a secondary fatigue measure.

The 117 study participants were randomized into either a group receiving active tDCS stimulation while training with BrainHQ exercises, or a group using a sham tDCS stimulation while training. Each group was asked to complete thirty 20-minute training sessions over six weeks (for a total of 10 hours of training).

The researchers found both groups experienced a significant decrease in fatigue over the time period on both measures, but no between group difference. “Both the active and sham tDCS groups experienced reductions in fatigue, with no significant difference between the two groups, suggesting that tDCS does not provide any additional benefit over cognitive training alone in reducing fatigue,” the researchers wrote. They noted the study also confirmed the feasibility and tolerance of the home-based intervention.

BrainHQ exercises have shown benefits in more than 300 studies. Such benefits include gains in cognition (attention, speed, memory, decision-making), in quality of life (depressive symptoms, confidence and control, health-related quality of life) and in real-world activities (health outcomes, balance, driving, workplace activities). BrainHQ is offered by leading health and Medicare Advantage plans, by leading medical centers, clinics, and communities, and by organizations focused on peak performance. Consumers can try a BrainHQ exercise for free daily at https://www.brainhq.com.

