Kepler Cuts Audience Development Time in Half with Kip Personas

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kepler is revolutionizing audience planning and creative execution with Kip Personas™, a cutting-edge persona-driven audience planning tool built on the Kepler Intelligence Platform™ (Kip). Kip Personas allows brands to move beyond cookie-cutter media plans by seamlessly integrating data-driven audience insights with Kepler Creative — accelerating custom audience development by up to 95% faster than traditional methods.

The Era of Guesswork Is Over

Kip Personas starts by defining a brand’s key marketing objectives, whether it’s driving awareness, engagement, or conversions. Using AI and proprietary data sources, it builds detailed audience personas that go beyond basic demographics, incorporating real behavioral and psychographic insights. These personas then flow seamlessly into Kepler Creative workflows, shaping messaging, visuals, and multi-channel content strategies tailored to each audience.

What sets Kip Personas apart is its ability to continuously optimize creative based on real-time performance data. As audience behaviors shift, Kip Personas refines its insights, ensuring brands are always speaking to consumers with the right message at the right time. And because it directly integrates with Kip Audiences™, brands can instantly activate these personas within major media platforms — eliminating inefficiencies and ensuring creative execution is as precise as audience planning.

"Kip Personas flips the script on the creative process because we’re doing more than targeting audiences — we're building campaigns around real people," said Noah Kershaw, Head of Product for Kip at Kepler. "Our AI-powered platform cuts audience development time by 95% while delivering creative that actually resonates. It's proof you don't have to choose between speed and scale in personalization."

Data-Driven Creative That Delivers Real Results

Unlike conventional audience planning, Kip Personas isn’t built on assumptions. It pulls from first-party data, TransUnion/Neustar datasets, and third-party intelligence from sources like YouGov and GWI to create highly accurate and actionable personas. These insights power creative development at every stage — from storytelling to design to content strategy — ensuring brands build personalized experiences that drive real business outcomes.

Availability

Kip Personas is live and ready to transform how brands approach persona-driven creative. To learn more, visit keplergrp.com/contact.

About Kepler

Kepler is a global agency built for a digital world. Since 2012, the firm’s focus on strategic insights, true business partnership, and industry-leading expertise are why Fortune 500 brands have chosen it as their marketing innovation partner. With over 600 professionals in 10 offices worldwide, Kepler proudly sits within kyu, a strategic operating unit of top-ten holding company Hakuhodo DY Holdings. Fellow kyu companies include IDEO, Sid Lee, BIMM, SYPartners, Napkyn, Godfrey Dadich, and Sylvain. Learn more at keplergrp.com.

Kepler PR Contact:

Michael Kania

AVP, Marketing

Kepler Group

mkania@keplergrp.com

