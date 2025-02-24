Constellium Joins Industry Consortium for Lightweight Vehicle Chassis Innovation Project

PARIS, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) announced its participation in ‘Project M-LightEn,’ an ambitious new initiative to develop ultra-lightweight, sustainable vehicle chassis structures. Led by Gordon Murray Group (GMG), the initiative is supported by Innovate UK and the Advanced Propulsion Centre (APC), and includes as partners Constellium, Carbon ThreeSixty, and Brunel University London. Over the next three years, the consortium aims to achieve breakthrough innovations in unibody vehicle architecture that reduce carbon intensity by 50% while being 25% lighter.

As part of Project M-LightEn, Constellium will supply ultra-high-strength aluminum solutions made with 80% recycled UK consumer scrap. These advanced materials will form the foundation of the unibody structure, enhancing the structural integrity of the unibody while reducing weight and carbon emissions. Brunel University London will collaborate with Constellium on advanced material research and testing, ensuring that every component meets the highest standards for performance and sustainability.

“Alongside Gordon Murray Automotive’s niche supercar application, Project M-LightEn will enable decarbonization across the wider automotive industry by shortening and de-risking the path to market for innovative new materials and processes,” stated GMG’s Strategy and Business Director, Jean-Phillipe Launberg.

“Through Project M-LightEn, Constellium reaffirms its commitment to pushing the boundaries of lightweighting technologies,” stated Martin Jarrett, Director Technology and Innovation at Constellium’s AS&I business unit. “This initiative allows us to develop cutting-edge aluminum solutions that redefine vehicle performance while combining innovation with sustainability and circularity.”

The first phase of Project M-LightEn is underway, focusing on the exploration of new materials and joining techniques. By late 2027, the consortium’s innovations are expected to be available for low-volume commercial applications, with broader adoption in mainstream manufacturing to follow.

