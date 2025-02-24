Endocrine Testing Market to Reach USD 27.2 Billion by 2032, Growing at 8.9% CAGR | SNS Insider
Rising Prevalence of Endocrine Disorders and Technological Advancements Driving Market GrowthAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Research by SNS Insider, the global Endocrine Testing Market, valued at USD 12.6 billion in 2023, is projected to reach USD 27.2 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period (2024-2032). The increasing prevalence of endocrine disorders, advancements in diagnostic technologies, and rising healthcare expenditure are key factors fueling market growth.
Market Drivers
Key factors driving the growth of the market include the rising incidence of endocrine disorders. Diabetes affects more than 422 million people worldwide according to the World Health Organization (WHO) and thyroid disorder impacts around 200 million people across the globe. The increasing geriatric population, which is more prone to hormonal disorders, also contributes to the growing demand for endocrine testing. Some of the major factors boosting the market include increasing adoption of combination therapy and diagnostic technologies, such as mass spectrometry and immunoassays, are expected to increase accuracy and turn around time for the results, which will propel the market growth. Development in the field of government initiatives and healthcare policies toward early diagnosis & treatment of endocrine disorders is also aiding the growth of the market. Various initiatives have also taken place to manage diabetes and thyroid disorders; for example, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services introduced several programs to battle diabetes and thyroid disorders, and the European Union funded multiple research projects through the Horizon Europe Program to establish innovative diagnostic tools. These efforts are projected to accelerate global endocrine testing adoption.
Market Segmentation
By Test Type
In 2023, the Thyroid Stimulating Hormone (TSH) Test segment accounted for 27% of total revenue share of market. TSH tests are most widely used as diagnostic assays for thyroid disorders, and hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism are two of the most common endocrine disorders worldwide. Increase in thyroid dysfunction incidence, especially among the elderly population and women, has augmented the demand for TSH testing. Insulin tests, luteinizing hormone (LH) tests, follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH) tests, and cortisol tests are among other major test types. These tests are critical in the diagnosis of diseases like diabetes, infertility, and adrenal gland disorders. The Segment in news is anticipated to grow tremendously over its success in detail about the importance of early diagnosis and the various advanced testing methods available in the market.
By Technology
Tandem Mass Spectrometry segment held the largest revenue share of 25% in 2023. It is a widely utilized technology for its high degree of sensitivity and accuracy in detecting and quantifying hormones and metabolites. Its usefulness extends to the diagnosis of intricate endocrine disorders, including congenital adrenal hyperplasia and steroid hormone deficiencies. Immunoassays, monoclonal and polyclonal antibody-based tests, molecular diagnostics also represent an important technology in testing endocrine disorders. For example, immunoassays are often used to measure hormone levels or perform thyroid function tests. This segment is predicted to grow as new technology is constantly in development.
By End-Use
In 2023, Hospitals segment held the maximal revenue share of 68%. The rising incidence of endocrine disorders and the need for accurate and timely diagnosis have bolstered the dominance of this segment. Diagnostic laboratories, clinics, and research institutions are other end-users. Diagnostic laboratory are growing in popularity because of the need for specialized testing service, in addition to being low-cost. The demand for home-based testing kits and telemedicine services is also expected to create new growth opportunities in the market in the next several years.
Regional Analysis
North America held the largest share of the endocrine testing market, which accounted for 39% of global revenue in 2023. Factors such as presence of high endocrinologists, well developed healthcare facilities, and high investments in R&D are pushing the growth ahead in the region. More than 34 million Americans have diabetes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and thyroid disorders affect about 20 million people in the U.S. In addition to the key market players including Quest Diagnostics and Abbott Laboratories support the market in this region.
The Asia-Pacific region is estimated to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period owing to the rapid development of healthcare infrastructure and rising government initiatives to combat endocrine disorders. Countries such as China, India, and Japan are making substantial investments in health care reforms and diagnostic technologies. In India, central programs like the National Health Mission (NHM) are such initiatives to improve access particularly appropriate diagnostic services in rural areas. The increasing occurrence of diabetes and thyroid-related disorders in the region also drives the market.
Recent Developments
• In 2023, Roche Diagnostics launched a new immunoassay platform for endocrine testing, offering enhanced accuracy and faster turnaround times.
• In January 2024, Siemens Healthineers received FDA approval for its advanced tandem mass spectrometry system, designed for precise hormone level measurement.
