Regenerative Agriculture Market to Surpass USD 25.03 Billion by 2032 | Report by SNS Insider

The Regenerative Agriculture Market is growing with demand for sustainable farming practices that improve soil health, biodiversity, and carbon sequestration.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market Size & Industry InsightsAccording to the SNS Insider Report,“The Regenerative Agriculture Market Size was valued at USD 7.53 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 25.03 Billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 14.3% over the forecast period 2024-2032.”This growth can be attributed to the growing awareness regarding its ability to store carbon, which is important in reducing the climate shift by storing atmospheric carbon in the soil and biomass. This not only improves soil health and biodiversity, but regenerative practices also rely far less on chemical inputs. Another major advantage is improved water efficiency, conserving water in the irrigation process and minimizing waste, an essential factor in an age of increasing concerns about water scarcity. Government and private sector investment is driving the transition to regenerative agriculture forward as funding is funneled into research, farmer lieaways and sustainable farming projects. Meanwhile, growth in certified regenerative farmland affirms the progress of the sector, as consumers increasingly demand sustainably produced food and corporations commit to sourcing regenerative offerings. These combined forces put regenerative agriculture in a position to help have an impact on the global food system.Get Free Sample PDF of Regenerative Agriculture Market (with Full TOC & Graphs) @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/5685 SWOT Analysis of Key Players as follows:-Vayda-Terramera Inc.-Agreed.Earth-Biotrex-Ecorobotix SA-Ruumi-Continuum Ag-Aker Technologies, Inc.-Indigo Ag, Inc.-Tortuga Agricultural Technologies, Inc.-Astanor Ventures-SATELLIGENCE-Nestle SA-Danone SA-General Mills, Inc-Cargill Incorporated-Unilever PLC-Grounded-Soil Capital Belgium SPRLKey Market Segmentation:By Type, Agroforestry and Regenerative Ocean Farming Drive Growth in Regenerative AgricultureAgroforestry led the regenerative agriculture market in 2023, accounting for 23% of total revenue, due to incorporation of trees and shrubs into farmland can help enhance soil fertility, water retention, and biodiversity. Firms such as Nestlé and Danone, for example, have invested substantially in agroforestry, such as Nestlé planting hundreds of thousands if not millions of shade trees in cocoa producing regions that enhance carbon capture and stabilize yields as well as Danone tree-planting within their dairy supply chains that counteracts soil degradation.Aquaculture and regenerative ocean farming are the fastest-growing segments, projected to expand at a CAGR of 16.22%. By cultivating seaweed and shellfish, these practices restore marine ecosystems, enhance biodiversity, and absorb excess carbon and nitrogen. Patagonia Provisions has launched kelp-based food products to promote sustainable marine agriculture, while Cargill collaborates with innovators to create seaweed-based fish feed, reducing reliance on wild fish stocks. These advancements position regenerative agriculture as a critical solution for sustainable food production and environmental restoration.Connect with Our Expert for any Queries @ https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/5685 By End User, Service Organizations and Farmers Propel Regenerative Agriculture ExpansionService organizations, including agribusiness consultancies, NGOs, and ag-tech firms, dominated the regenerative agriculture market in 2023 with a 32% revenue share. These entities provide essential services such as soil health assessments, carbon credit certifications, and digital monitoring tools, enabling farmers to transition to regenerative practices. Companies like Indigo Ag and Continuum Ag lead this segment by offering data-driven insights to enhance soil carbon sequestration and optimize sustainable farming. Major food corporations, including Nestlé and General Mills, are partnering with these service providers to implement large-scale regenerative initiatives, ensuring long-term supply chain resilience.Farmers represent the fastest-growing end-user segment, due to the increasing demand for climate-smart agriculture and incentives funded by government subsidies, corporate funds, and other carbon markets. Through practices such as cover cropping, no-till farming, and integrated livestock management, farmers are leaders in regenerative agriculture’s growth, redefining the global food system through practices that enhance sustainability.By Component, Solutions Organizations Lead Regenerative Agriculture, While Services Surge in GrowthThe Solutions Organization segment dominated the regenerative agriculture market in 2023, capturing 62% of total revenue driven by increasing demand for innovative products that improve soil health, carbon sequestration, and sustainable farming practices impacting larger portions of the landscape. These include biological inputs, regenerative seed varieties, and digital agriculture platforms. Companies such as Terramera listed bio-based soil amendments that would enhance both the efficiency of nutrient uptake as well as carbon capture, while Indigo Ag launched microbials to treat seed and improve the overall resilience of soil while adding to crop productivity.The Services segment is the fastest-growing over the forecast period 2024-2032, due to increased demand for farm advisory services, carbon credit verification, demand for payments as well as digital precision farming. While the strategy has already been adopted by an increasing number of farmers and agribusinesses, service providers are essential for refining farming practices and compliance with the sustainable development objectives. For instance, in 2023, Continuum Ag launched a soil health platform connecting farmers to carbon markets and Agreena brought forth a farmer-oriented carbon program to simplify credit verification. Such advancements further affirm regenerative agriculture’s impact on a sustainable global food system.Purchase Single User PDF of Regenerative Agriculture Market Forecast Report @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/5685 North America Leads Regenerative Agriculture, While Asia Pacific Sees Rapid GrowthNorth America dominated the regenerative agriculture market in 2023 with a 38% share, driven by corporate sustainability initiatives, government support, and advanced agricultural technologies. The U.S. and Canada have seen widespread adoption of regenerative farming, with major companies like General Mills, Cargill, and Danone launching large-scale programs to enhance soil health and reduce carbon emissions. General Mills expanded partnerships with wheat and oat farmers to improve carbon sequestration, while Cargill invested in soil health projects, offering financial incentives and training for farmers transitioning to regenerative practices.Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region, with a projected CAGR of 17.5%, fueled by commitment through government initiatives, corporate investments and growing concern about soil degradation. Countries including India, China, Australia, and Indonesia are employing regenerative techniques like cover cropping and no-till farming. All livestock, including cattle and goats, can benefit from these steps, and with government subsidies, corporate support and a new generation of agribusinesses including Grounded and Soil Capital scaling up, Asia Pacific is quickly emerging as a powerhouse for regenerative agriculture.TABLE OF CONTENT - Key PointsChapter 1. IntroductionChapter 2. Executive SummaryChapter 3. Research MethodologyChapter 4. 