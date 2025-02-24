Pharmacokinetics Services Market to Reach USD 2.32 Billion by 2032, Growing at 7.70% CAGR | SNS Insider
Rising Drug Development Complexity and Demand for Biologics Drive Market GrowthAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to SNS Insider, the Pharmacokinetics Services Market, valued at USD 1.19 billion in 2023, is projected to reach USD 2.32 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 7.70% from 2024 to 2032. Increasing demand for precise pharmacokinetic (PK) studies in drug development, rising chronic disease prevalence, and advancements in AI-driven PK modeling are key factors fueling market growth.
The major factors driving the pharmacokinetics services market include increasing focus on personalized medicine and rising need for rapid drug development processes. Outsourcing of PK studies has become a trend due to the growing prevalence of chronic diseases and the increasing complexity of drug formulations. This trend is even reinforced by the FDA and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) which are requiring detailed PK data for drug approval. PK studies, by way of example, have benefitted from improved analytical technologies, including HPLC and mass spectrometry, that contribute to precise and efficient characterization of a new compound’s potato, if you will, over time. Besides, AI and ML techniques are being increasingly utilized in pharmacokinetic modeling, leading to a paradigm shift in the way drug development is performed, making it economical and sustainable. Furthermore, growing government initiatives and funding for drug research such as U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) grants and European Union’s Horizon Europe program are also propelling market growth.
Market Segmentation
By Drug Type
In 2023, small molecules accounted for 75.23% of total revenue with a dominant share of the pharmacokinetics services market. Small molecules such as classic antibiotics and antihypertensives are of significant therapeutic interest for decades because of their well-characterized pharmacokinetics. Because these molecules are less difficult to synthesize and analyze, many PK studies can choose to use this type. But their high molecular weight and complex composition are challenges that require advanced technologies and expertise in PK analysis.
By Application
In 2023, the SMEs segment dominated the pharmacokinetics services market, held a 60.86% share of the market. SMEs, particularly in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors, are increasingly outsourcing PK studies to reduce operational costs and accelerate drug development timelines. These companies often lack the in-house capabilities and infrastructure required for comprehensive PK analysis, making them reliant on specialized service providers. Big Pharma companies join the market with large contributions as they use pharmacokinetics services in late phase clinical trials and regulatory submission. Market growth is additionally propelled by the rise in strategic partnerships between pharmaceutical companies and vitamin contract research organizations (CROs).
By End Use
In 2023, the pharmacokinetics services market was dominated by the academic & government research institutes segment, which held 44.56% of the market. These institutions are key players in drug discovery and early-stage preclinical research, frequently partnering with pharmaceutical companies and the CRO to carry out PK studies. Government-sponsored research programs, including the NIH’s Clinical and Translational Science Awards (CTSA) program, are driving up demand for pharmacokinetics services. Pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies is anticipated to witness the fastest growth during the forecasted period as they are heavily outsourcing the PK studies that commonly help them in drug development and regulatory compliance. Moreover, the growing utilization of pharmacokinetics services in contractual research organizations (CROs) is fueling the market growth.
Regional Analysis
In 2023, North America led the pharmacokinetics services market, contributing to 38.35% of total revenue. It is a reflection of the region’s established pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, high R&D spend, and rigorous regulatory approval standards for drugs. The U.S. is a key player as FDA requires detailed PK data for all new drug applications (NDAs). According to recent statistics from the NIH, the U.S. government invested USD 45 billion in medical research in 2023, which will act as a positive factor for market growth.
Rapid enhancement in healthcare infrastructure and rise in investments in drug development are anticipated to drive the pharmacokinetics services market in the Asia Pacific region, which is estimated to follow the highest growth in the market. Emerging key players include China, India, and Japan, whose governments are rolling out initiatives to improve pharmaceutical research. India’s Department of Biotechnology (DBT) allocated INR 2,200 crore (USD 265 million) for various biotechnology research in 2023.
Recent Developments
• In 2023, Charles River Laboratories expanded its pharmacokinetics services portfolio by introducing advanced bioanalytical platforms for small molecules and biologics.
• In January 2024, Labcorp received FDA approval for its innovative PK modeling software, which integrates AI to predict drug behavior in the human body.
