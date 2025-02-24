Automotive V2X Market Gains Momentum as Vehicle Communication Transforms Mobility

OREGON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global automotive V2X market size was valued at $2,565.6 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $11,718.7 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 28.4%.According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Automotive V2X Market by Communication, Connectivity, and Vehicle Type: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027,”🔰 𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A07120 Europe dominates the market in terms of revenue, followed by North America, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. U.S. led the global automotive V2X market share in 2019, and is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, due to increase in penetration connected vehicles and technological shifts in the automotive industry across the country.Vehicle-to-everything (V2X) is a communication technology that allows a vehicle to communicate with other vehicles, road users, and infrastructure. The major purpose of V2X technology is to improve road safety, energy savings, and traffic efficiency on roads. Integration of high-end technologies in vehicles such as navigation, on-road assistance, remote diagnostics, eCall & SOS assistance, autopilot, and connected parking, and surge in usage of connecting technology are anticipated to create a requirement for automotive V2X market in the upcoming years. The growth of the global automotive V2X market is majorly attributed to rise in adoption of connected cars and rapid increase in urbanization & industrialization. Partnerships, collaborations, and product development are the key strategies adopted by major players operating in the global automotive V2X market. However, high cost of implementation and security concerns related to data communication hinder the market growth. Conversely, future potential of 5G & AI technology coupled with the advancement in cellular-V2X (C-V2X) technology and developments in semi-autonomous & autonomous vehicles are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the global market during the forecast period.🔰 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A07120 The vehicle to vehicle segment to continue its lead position during the forecast periodBy communication, the vehicle to vehicle segment accounted for the largest market share, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the global automotive V2X market in 2019, and will continue its lead position during the forecast period. This is due to changing infrastructural requirement for the connected cars. On the other hand, the Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) segment is expected to register the largest CAGR of 32.8% from 2020 to 2027. This is due to its ability to access the advisories from the infrastructure to the automotive which transfer the information regarding the mobility management, driver safety, and environmental conditions.The passenger type segment to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2027By vehicle type, the passenger type segment contributed to the largest share in 2019, holding around 90% of the global automotive V2X market, and is projected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2027. In addition, this segment is expected to manifest at the fastest CAGR of 28.9% from 2020 to 2027, owing to high penetration of advanced technology in the passenger cars across the globe.Leading market playersInfineon Technologies AGNXP SemiconductorsQualcomm Technologies, Inc.Robert Bosch GmbHSavari, Inc.STMicroelectronicsAltranAutotalks Ltd.Continental AGHARMAN International🔰 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automotive-v2x-market/purchase-options Key Findings Of The StudyBy communication, the vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) segment is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period.On the basis of connectivity, the cellular-V2X (C-V2X) communication segment is projected to lead the global market in terms of market share by the end of forecast period.Depending on vehicle type, the passenger cars segment is expected to register significant CAGR during the forecast period.Europe dominated the market in 2019, however, Asia-Pacific is expected to acquire the leading market position in the near future.𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐮𝐬 :Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

