Minimally Invasive Surgery Market to Reach USD 228.85 Billion by 2032 | SNS Insider

Minimally Invasive Surgery Market

Driven by Technological Advancements, the Market Grows at a CAGR of 16.18% from 2024-2032

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to Research by SNS Insider, The Minimally Invasive Surgery Market was valued at USD 68.93 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 228.85 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 16.18% from 2024 to 2032. The market's expansion is driven by technological advancements in surgical devices, increasing preference for minimally invasive procedures, and rising demand for cost-effective surgical solutions.Key Players in Minimally Invasive Surgery Market• Medtronic (Hugo Robotic System, Mazor X Stealth Edition)• Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon) (ECHELON FLEX Powered Stapler, Harmonic Scalpel)• Stryker Corporation (MAKO Robotic-Arm Assisted Surgery, 1688 AIM 4K Camera System)• Intuitive Surgical (da Vinci Surgical System, Ion Endoluminal System)• Olympus Corporation (ENDOEYE 3D Camera System, VISERA ELITE II Surgical Imaging System)• Zimmer Biomet (Rosa Knee System, Rosa Spine System)• Smith & Nephew (CORI Surgical System, VISIONAIRE Patient Matched Instrumentation)• Baxter International (Spectrum Infusion System, SurgiCount Safety System)• Karl Storz (Image 1 S 4K System, Telecam SL Camera System)• ConMed Corporation (Linvatec Instruments and Camera Systems, VisiGlide 2 Endoscopic Imaging System)• Boston Scientific (SpyGlass DS Direct Visualization System, VIVA 360 Endoscope)• Cook Medical (Cook Biopsy Instruments, Cook Endoscopic Imaging Systems)• Medline Industries (Micro-Cut Scissors, MicroAire Powered Liposuction)• Terumo Corporation (VascuGuard Surgical Patch, Pinnacle Biopsy Needle)• NuVera Medical (NuVera Laser System, Laparoscopic Instrumentation)• Raumedic (Biocompatible Tubing for MIS, Raumedic Endoscopic Instruments)• Hoya Corporation (Endoscopic Imaging System, Surgical Microscope)• Lumenis (VersaPulse Power Suite, UltraPulse DUO Laser System)• Welch Allyn (Hill-Rom) (3.5 V LED Surgical Headlight, SureTemp Plus Thermometer)• KARL STORZ (Arcus Video Endoscopy System, CytoCARE Cryotherapy System)Get a Free Sample Report@ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/5533 By Product, in 2023, the surgical devices segment dominated the MIS market, holding a 25% market share.Growth of the minimally invasive surgery (MIS) market is fueled by the increasing adoption of robotic-assisted surgical systems and advanced laparoscopic devices, which improve accuracy, shorten recovery time, and decrease the risk of complications. Of the different segments, endoscopy devices are growing at the highest rate because more and more procedures are trending toward minimally invasive diagnostic and therapy procedures. Ongoing development of imaging technology and flexible endoscopes continues to drive this growth, enhancing visualization and procedural effectiveness. With healthcare professionals and patients favoring less invasive procedures, the need for creative endoscopic solutions increases, defining the future of the MIS market.By Application, the neurological surgery segment led the MIS market in 2023, capturing a 20% market share.The growing incidence of neurological disorders, combined with the technical advances in neuro-navigation systems and robot-assisted microsurgeries, has consolidated the leadership of the neurosurgery segment. At the same time, the GI and abdominal surgery segment is expected to expand at the highest rate. The growing incidence of GI disorders, combined with the increased demand for laparoscopic surgeries, is fueling this growth. Advances in minimally invasive surgical instruments are further increasing accuracy, decreasing recovery time, and enhancing patient outcomes. Consequently, the need for innovative solutions in both GI procedures and neurosurgery continues to shape the future of surgical procedures.By End-User, Hospitals, clinics, and ablation centers held the largest share of the MIS market in 2023The development of minimally invasive surgery (MIS) is fueled by sophisticated surgical technology, highly skilled professionals, and the demand for advanced procedures that are precise and involve minimal tissue disruption. Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs) are the most rapidly growing end-user segment, driven by the demand for cost-efficient, outpatient surgical procedures. Healthcare providers and patients alike favor MIS methods because of reduced hospital stays, faster recovery, and fewer complications. The move towards outpatient procedures has driven the uptake of MIS in ASCs, positioning them as a leading provider of advanced surgical care. This trend will likely persist with advancing technology and expertise.Speak with Our Expert Analyst Today to Gain Deeper Insights @ https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/5533 Regional Analysis, North America dominated the minimally invasive surgery market in 2023, accounting for 42% of the global market share.Strong healthcare infrastructure, high robotic-assisted surgery adoption, and good reimbursement policies in the region have all helped to make the region market-leading. Increasing rates of chronic diseases and an aging population also continue to fuel demand for MIS procedures.The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to witness the fastest growth in the coming years. Rising healthcare spending, high-tech developments at a fast pace, a booming medical tourism sector, and an escalating burden of chronic diseases are some of the reasons why the MIS market in the region is growing. China, India, and Japan are seeing a high demand for minimally invasive procedures because of better access to healthcare centers and government support for advanced surgical methods.

