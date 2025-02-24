Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market: USD 12.34 Billion by 2034 (3.8% CAGR)

Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market

The growing weightless and durable substances across sectors such as automotive, construction, marine, and aerospace are driving the market demand.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Our unsaturated polyester resins market report has been prepared using advanced methodologies and research techniques to help businesses make strategic business decisions.The global unsaturated polyester resins market was valued at USD 8.49 billion in 2024. Looking forward, the market is projected to grow to USD 12.34 billion by 2034, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8% from 2025 to 2034.𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:The unsaturated polyester resin, is an effortless printable liquid polymer which once cured retains the sold shape embraced in the mold. The commodities so perceived have outstanding strength and longevity attributes. They are mostly utilized in the amalgamation of supporting substances such as fiberglass.The unsaturated polyester resin is utilized with superlative success in several industrial sectors, such as water sports, for the generation of windsurfers and pleasure boats. Recent progressions in the field involve the advancement of green expressions that lessen volatile organic compound (VOC) discharge pushing the unsaturated polyester resins market demand.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬:

• Growing Utilization In Automotive: The growing usage of composites in automotive constituents and the surging focus on green substances, together with surfacing economies propelled by infrastructural advancements and a rise in automotive manufacturing ventures, is boosting the demand for unsaturated polyester resins market growth.

• Rising Use in 3D Printing: Unsaturated polyester resins are acknowledged for their capacities to forge constituents that manifest elevated robustness and longevity together with their potential to aid complex geometrical forms.

• Surge in Bio-Dependent UPRs: Bio-dependent UPRs are identified for their ecologically friendly nature and decreased dependence on petroleum-dependent substances. These resins provide a similar elevated presentation as conventional UPRs while lessening volatile organic compounds (VOC) and enhancing sustainability.

𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

• The unsaturated polyester resins market segmentation is based on product, form, end use, and region.

• By product analysis, the orthophthalic resins segment held the largest market share. This is due to their economy, user-friendliness, and ingenuity in several applications such as automotive, construction, and marine industries.

• By form analysis, the powder form segment is poised to register a significant CAGR. This is due to its user-friendliness, decreased desolation, and enhanced repository steadiness.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:

The research report covers all the major regions and sub-regions of the unsaturated polyester resins market. The study provides market insights into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.• Asia Pacific: Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share in 2024. This is primarily because of speedy industrialization, strong framework advancements, and growing demand from important sectors such as automotive, construction, and marine.• North America: North America is anticipated to witness significant growth from 2025 to 2034. The region's continuing technological progressions and surging disposable income fuel the regional market expansion.

𝐅𝐀𝐐𝐬:

What is the growth rate of the unsaturated polyester resins market?

The global market is projected to register a CAGR of 3.8% from 2025 to 2034.

Which segment by product dominated the unsaturated polyester resins market in 2024?

The orthophthalic resins segment dominated the market in 2024.

What does the market report cover?

The market report covers revenue forecast, market competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends.

What are the quantitative units in the market?

The quantitative units covered in the market are volume in kilotons, revenue in USD billion, and CAGR from 2025 to 2034. 