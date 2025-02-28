Spiritual Surf Wear Releases Collection Featuring Artwork by Lisa Hornor

Jesus In Wave The Resurrection- ArchAngel Michael Womens - Michael Archange - Redemption Art -

January 23, 2025 – Spiritual Surf Wear has released a collection that includes designs based on artwork by artist Lisa Hornor

POMPANO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spiritual Surf Wear has released a collection that includes designs based on artwork by artist Lisa Hornor. This collection features The Redemption Painting and depictions of Archangel Michael , available on many styles of t-shirts . The designs reflect biblical and spiritual themes, including figures like Archangel Michael, who is associated with divine protection and strength.Lisa Hornor, the founder of Spiritual Surf Wear, has been creating artwork influenced by her spiritual beliefs since 2006. Her initial project, God Power Tees, focused on conveying spiritual messages through apparel. Over time, Hornor’s artistic style evolved to include representations of biblical figures, such as Archangels. The Redemption Painting, one of her recent works, depicts Archangel Michael returning Satan to God, symbolizing the victory of good over evil and God's eternal power. The artwork, water colour on gallery canvas, measures 42 inches high by 32 inches wide and includes a depiction of God's face, hands, and doves, symbolizing divine presence and omnipotence.Hornor’s inspiration for The Redemption Painting came from a series of visions, which led to a focus on themes of divine protection, justice, and power. In addition to The Redemption Painting, the collection includes designs of Archangel Michael, a figure revered in several faith traditions, including Christianity, Judaism, Islam, and the Bahá'í Faith. One design shows Michael holding the wheel, presented in cobalt blue line art. This depiction aligns with his role as a spiritual warrior and protector of the faithful.The collection includes various apparel styles, such as t-back tanks and fitted t-shirts, available in different sizes for men and women. The designs are reproduced using silk screening, an art using screens to put the artwork onto fabric, allowing the spiritual themes to be clearly represented.Spiritual Surf Wear, established in 2015, is known for designs based on biblical and spiritual symbols. The brand’s work focuses on themes of divine strength and protection, offering designs that reflect values of faith, justice, and spiritual power. The works created by Hornor serve as a reminder of the protective presence of God and the importance of putting The Almighty Creator 1st and using our inherent gifts. Each piece in the collection is intended to provide wearers with a connection to the spiritual themes depicted in the artwork. The art work’s intention is to reflect divine strength and protection, focusing on the power of figures like Archangel Michael and the message of overcoming life's challenges through faith.About Spiritual Surf Wear and Lisa HornorSpiritual Surf Wear is an apparel brand founded by Lisa Hornor. The brand is known for designs based on biblical and spiritual symbols, with artwork created by Hornor. Her work focuses on figures such as Archangels and large Biblical paintings. The designs reflect divine strength, protection, and justice through faith.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.