Bitget Lists Zoo Adding it to Spot Trading





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget, the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, has announced the listing of Zoo ($ZOO). Zoo is a popular game on the messaging platform Telegram. Spot trading will begin on 25 February, 12:00 (UTC) with withdrawals available on 26 February 2025, 13:00 (UTC).

Launched in December 2024, Zoo is a play-to-earn game on the TON network in which users build and manage virtual zoos to earn ZOO tokens. Players earn in-game Zoo tokens by creating enclosures that attract visitors. Millions of players have built digital zoos within the Telegram mini app from its launch up to the end of the mining phase at the end of Jan 2025.

Previously, it was shared that one in-game Zoo token equaled one Zoo token. However, developers have since clarified that the final token amount will have the last three digits removed. For example, 1,000,000,000 in-game tokens will convert to 1,000,000 ZOO tokens. The airdrop claim period ends on February 25, 09:00 (UTC). Players will subsequently need to claim their tokens on-chain, which includes a fee of 0.1 TON.

Bitget continues to expand its offerings, positioning itself as a leading platform for cryptocurrency trading. The exchange has established a reputation for innovative solutions that empower users to explore crypto within a secure CeDeFi ecosystem. With an extensive selection of over 800 cryptocurrency pairs and a commitment to broaden its offerings to more than 900 trading pairs, Bitget connects users to various ecosystems, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Base, and TON. The addition of $ZOO into Bitget’s portfolio marks a significant step toward expanding its ecosystem by embracing niche communities and fostering innovation in decentralized economies, further solidifying its role as a gateway to diverse Web3 projects and cultural movements.

For more details on $ZOO, users can visit here.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 100 million users in 150+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions, while offering real-time access to Bitcoin price, Ethereum price, and other cryptocurrency prices. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, token swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more.

Bitget is at the forefront of driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, such as its role as the Official Crypto Partner of the World's Top Football League, LALIGA, in EASTERN, SEA and LATAM markets, as well as a global partner of Turkish National athletes Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu (Wrestling world champion), Samet Gümüş (Boxing gold medalist) and İlkin Aydın (Volleyball national team), to inspire the global community to embrace the future of cryptocurrency.

