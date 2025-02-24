Bitget Introduces Bank Deposits with Callpay Integration, Enabling ZAR Access for South African Users

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget, the leading cryptocurrency exchange, and Web3 company, is pleased to announce its integration with Callpay, a trusted payment solutions provider, to offer deposit and withdrawal services in South African Rand (ZAR). This integration marks a significant step in Bitget’s mission to enhance accessibility and streamline fiat-to-crypto transactions for users in South Africa and beyond.

The collaboration with Callpay enables Bitget users to seamlessly deposit and withdraw ZAR, providing a secure and efficient gateway for South African traders to transact in the crypto market. This integration reflects Bitget’s ongoing efforts to expand its fiat offerings and cater to underserved markets, ensuring users worldwide can access digital assets with ease.

"Our partnership with Callpay underscores our commitment to making crypto trading more accessible and user-friendly," said Gracy Chen, CEO at Bitget. "By integrating ZAR deposits and withdrawals, we are empowering South African users with a reliable and convenient way to participate in the global crypto economy."

Bitget’s integration with Callpay offers several advantages, including instant fiat-to-crypto conversions, zero deposit fees during the promotional period, and a seamless user experience. To celebrate this integration, Bitget is launching an exclusive campaign, offering users up to 25% BGB rebates on ZAR-to-crypto conversions.

The promotion runs from February 24th, 18:00 PM to March 10th, 18:00 PM UTC+8. Participants can register for the campaign by completing identity verification, making a ZAR deposit via Callpay, and converting ZAR to crypto to earn rebates. A total promotion pool of 50,000 BGB will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, with each eligible user receiving up to 25% rebates, capped at a maximum of 20 BGB per user.

For detailed instructions on how to deposit ZAR via Callpay, users can visit here.

About Bitget

Bitget is a leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company serving over 100 million users across 150+ countries and regions. The platform offers innovative trading solutions, including copy trading, and provides real-time access to Bitcoin price, Ethereum price, and other cryptocurrency prices. Bitget Wallet, a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet, offers comprehensive Web3 solutions, including token swaps, NFT marketplaces, and DApp browsing.

Bitget drives crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, including its role as the Official Crypto Partner of LALIGA in the EASTERN, SEA, and LATAM markets, as well as collaborations with Turkish National athletes Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu (Wrestling world champion), Samet Gümüş (Boxing gold medalist), and İlkin Aydın (Volleyball national team).

