SCADA Market Size to Surpass USD 23.57 Billion by 2032 Owing to Rising Automation and Digital Transformation

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The SCADA Market size was USD 10.61 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 23.57 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 9.34% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.Automation adoption, data analytics, and IoT integration are driving SCADA market growth, enhancing efficiency and real-time monitoring.Get Sample Copy of Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/5612 Some of Major Keyplayers:- Rockwell Automation (FactoryTalk, Allen-Bradley ControlLogix)- Schneider Electric (EcoStruxure, Modicon PLC)- Emerson Electric (PlantWeb, Ovation SCADA)- Siemens (WinCC, SIMATIC S7)- ABB (ABB Ability, System 800xA)- Hitachi (Lumada, Hitachi SCADA Solutions)- IBM (Maximo, IBM Watson IoT)- Honeywell International (Experion, Honeywell SCADA)- Mitsubishi Electric (iQ Platform, MELSEC PLC)- Yokogawa Electric (Fast/Tools, Centum VP)- Omron (CX-Supervisor, Omron PLC)- Alstom (iPower SCADA, Grid SCADA)- General Electric (iFix, Proficy SCADA)- Iconics (Genesis64, AnalytiX)- Elynx Technologies (Elynx SCADA, Elynx Vision)- Enbase (Enbase SCADA, Enbase DataLogger)- Globalogix (Globalview, Modbus SCADA)- Inductive Automation (Ignition, Perspective)Segment AnalysisBy Component, RTU Dominates the SCADA Market in 2023, While the PLC Segment is Poised for Rapid GrowthIn 2023, the Remote Terminal Unit (RTU) segment dominated the SCADA market with a 32% revenue share, owing to its crucial role in real-time data collection and transmission for industries like utilities, oil & gas, and water management. Meanwhile, the Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) segment is expected to be the fastest-growing one with a CAGR of 10.89%, in the forecasting years of 2024-2032, owing to the rise in automation requirement across manufacturing and industrial processes. With industries increasingly involving the use of automation, RTUs, and PLCs will always be necessary for the optimization of operational efficiency and real-time monitoring.By End User, Utilities Dominate SCADA Market, While Discrete Manufacturing Grows RapidlyIn 2023, the Utilities segment dominated the SCADA market with a 41% revenue share, driven by its crucial role in managing electricity, water, and gas distribution. SCADA systems are crucial for utility operations, providing real-time monitoring and automation to improve efficiency and reliability. On the other side, the Discrete Manufacturing segment is projected to be the fastest growing segment registering a CAGR of 11.17% during the forecast period 2024 - 2032, due to growing demand for automation and increasing requirement of monitoring production processes in real time. SCADA adoption has grown across industries as they embrace digital transformation.By Offering, Hardware Dominates SCADA Market, While Software Sees Fastest GrowthIn 2023, the Hardware segment led the SCADA market with a 46% revenue share, as essential components like RTUs, PLCs, and sensors formed the foundation of SCADA systems. They allow for real-time data acquisition and control, proving essential in various industries. However, the Software segment is forecasted to grow at the highest CAGR of 10.42% between 2024 to 2032, on the back of growing demand for analytics, data visualization, and cloud-based SCADA solutions. Digitalization and smart automation are critical in moving various industries toward this goal, and further software developments will be vital in maximizing SCADA functions.SCADA Market Segmentation:By Offering- Hardware- Software- ServicesBy Component- Programmable Logic Controller- Remote Terminal Unit- Human-Machine Interface- Communication Systems- Other ComponentsBy End User- Process Industries- Discrete Manufacturing- UtilitiesEnquiry Before Buy this Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/5612 By Region, North America Dominates SCADA Market, While Asia Pacific Sees Fastest GrowthIn 2023, North America dominated the SCADA market with a 39% revenue share, driven by advanced infrastructure, widespread automation adoption, and significant investments in system upgrades. The presence of key SCADA providers and a strong focus on innovation further reinforced the region’s leadership. In 2023, North America dominated the SCADA market with a 39% revenue share, driven by advanced infrastructure, widespread automation adoption, and significant investments in system upgrades. The presence of key SCADA providers and a strong focus on innovation further reinforced the region's leadership. Meanwhile, Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 11.27% from 2024 to 2032, fueled by rapid industrialization, urbanization, and digital transformation in countries like China and India. Increasing smart technology adoption and government initiatives to modernize infrastructure are accelerating SCADA demand in the region.Access Complete Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/scada-market-5612

