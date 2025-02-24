PHILIPPINES, February 24 - Press Release

February 24, 2025 Villanueva: Digital Nomad Visa to help boost PH tourism Senator Joel Villanueva is seeking to institutionalize the grant of a visa for digital nomad -- people who travel while working remotely using digital technologies -- in an effort to boost the Philippines' tourism. Villanueva said his past trips to the country's tourist destinations and recently, in Siargao Island, prompted him to file Senate Bill No. 2991 which seeks to push for the new type of visa that would allow visitors to stay in the country for a longer period while working for a foreign-based employer or business. According to the World Economic Forum, based on the Nomad List, the Philippines ranked as the 7th fastest growing remote work hub in 2023. The Department of Tourism reported a 9.15% increase in foreign visitors in 2024 or a total 5.95 million foreign tourists raking in a record-high of P 760.5 billion in tourism revenues. "From our pristine beaches, green mountain ranges to our city's vibrant urban hubs, each location in the Philippines provides unique advantages for remote workers," he said. The proposed measure seeks to provide a new visa category for digital nomads valid for one year and renewable for another year. Under the proposed measure, applicants need to provide proof of sufficient income generated outside the country, must hold a valid health insurance within the validity of the visa, must have no criminal record in his/her home country and will not be a threat to the Philippines, among other requirements. Villanueva hopes that with a visa in place, more digital nomads would be attracted to make the Philippines their hub. At present, there are more than 50 countries that offer this type of visa. "Digital nomads spend money and therefore, would benefit the economy. The Philippines is a promising destination for those who embrace nomadic lifestyle and leverage technology to work remotely from outside their home country," Villanueva said. "While they are not allowed to take local jobs, they can share their knowledge and best practices to the local communities", he added. Villanueva's visit to Siargao Island was part of his trip to Surigao del Norte for a consultation with local leaders. He also led the payout for the 2,000 beneficiaries of the DSWD's Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations (AICS) in the towns of Del Carmen, San Benito, Pilar, Dapa and General Luna. While in Siargao, he also coordinated with the new Transportation Secretary, Vince Dizon, to upgrade the facilities at Sayak Airport, the primary gateway for tourists visiting the island. "The digital nomad visa program should be more than a bureaucratic procedure. It should foster an environment that will genuinely welcome visitors to our shores and allow 'workationing' possible for an extended period," Villanueva said. Villanueva: Digital Nomad visa makakatulong sa pagpapalakas ng turismo ng Pilipinas Nais ni Senador Joel Villanueva na i-institutionalize ang pagbibigay ng visa para sa mga digital nomad - mga taong naglalakbay habang nagtatrabaho nang malayuan gamit ang mga digital na teknolohiya - sa pagsisikap na mapalakas ang turismo ng bansa. Sabi ni Villanueva, ang kanyang mga nakaraang biyahe sa mga tourist destination ng bansa at kamakailan sa Siargao island, ang nagtulak sa kanyang maghain ng Senate Bill No. 2991 na naglalayong isulong ang bagong uri ng visa kung saan papayagan ang mga dayuhan na manatili sa bansa ng mahabang panahon habang nagtatrabaho para sa isang foreign-based employer o business. Ayon sa World Economic Forum at batay sa Nomad List, ang Pilipinas ay ang pampito sa fastest growing remote work hub noong 2023. Iniulat ng Department of Tourism na nadagdagan ng 9.15% ang mga dayuhang bumisita sa bansa noong 2024, katumbas ng 5.95 milyong foreign tourist, na nakapagdala ng record-high na P760.5 bilyong tourism revenue. "From our pristine beaches, green mountain ranges to our city's vibrant urban hubs, each location in the Philippines provides unique advantages for remote workers," sabi ni Villanueva. Sa naturang panukalang batas, magkakaroon ng isang bagong visa category para sa mga digital nomad na may isang taong visa at puwedeng ma-renew ng isa pang taon. Sa ilalim ng panukala, kailangan lamang ng aplikante na magbigay ng 'proof of sufficient income' na nakuha nito sa labas ng bansa, valid health insurance, walang criminal record sa kanyang bansa at hindi magiging banta sa Pilipinas, bukod sa ibang mga requirements na ordinaryong hinihingi. Umaasa si Villanueva na sa pamamagitan nito, marami pang mga digital nomad ang mahihikayat na gawing hub ang Pilipinas. Sa kasalukuyan, mahigit 50 bansa ang nag-aalok na ganitong uri ng visa. "Digital nomads spend money and therefore, would benefit the economy. The Philippines is a promising destination for those who embrace nomadic lifestyle and leverage technology to work remotely from outside their home country," ani Villanueva . "While they are not allowed to take local jobs, they can share their knowledge and best practices to the local communities," dagdag pa niya. Ang pagbisita ni Villanueva sa Siargao Island ay bahagi ng kanyang biyahe sa Surigao del Norte para sa konsultasyon sa mga lokal na lider doon. Pinangunahan din niya ang pagbibigay ng Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations (AICS) ng DSWD para sa 2,000 benepisaryo sa bayan ng Del Carmen, San Benito, Pilar, Dapa, at General Luna. Habang nasa Siargao, nakipag-ugnayan din si Villanueva kay bagong Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon para i-upgrade ang mga pasilidad sa Sayak Airport, ang pangunahing daanan ng mga turista na bumibisita sa isla. "The digital nomad visa program should be more than a bureaucratic procedure. It should foster an environment that will genuinely welcome visitors to our shores and allow 'workationing' possible for an extended period," sabi pa ni Villanueva.

