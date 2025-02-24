Geomarketing Market Size to Surpass USD 116.96 Billion by 2032 Owing to Rising Demand for Location-Based Advertising

The Geomarketing Market was $17.81 Bn in 2023 and is set to reach $116.96 Bn by 2032, growing at a 23.32% CAGR from 2024-2032.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Geomarketing Market size was USD 17.81 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 116.96 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 23.32% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.The Geomarketing market is growing rapidly with the rising adoption of location-based ads and geographic data integration in business strategies.Get Sample Copy of Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/3462 Some of Major Keyplayers:- IBM Corporation (IBM Watson, IBM Cloud)- Microsoft Corporation (Azure Maps, Power BI)- Cisco Systems Inc. (Cisco Meraki, Cisco Digital Network Architecture)- Oracle Corporation (Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, Oracle Spatial and Graph)- Adobe Inc. (Adobe Analytics, Adobe Experience Cloud)- Salesforce.com Inc. (Salesforce Marketing Cloud, Salesforce Maps)- Qualcomm (Qualcomm Location Services, Qualcomm Atheros)- Xtremepush (Xtremepush Platform, Xtremepush Location-based Marketing)- Software AG (webMethods, Cumulocity IoT)- MobileBridge (MobileBridge Engage, MobileBridge Insights)- Saksoft (Saksoft IoT Solutions, Saksoft Data Analytics)- Google (Google Maps Platform, Google Ads)- Ericsson (Ericsson Location Services, Ericsson IoT Accelerator)- ESRI (ArcGIS Online, ArcGIS Business Analyst)- Cloud4Wi (Cloud4Wi Engagement, Cloud4Wi Insights)- HERE Technologies (HERE Location Services, HERE Indoor Positioning)- Plot Projects (PlotProjects Analytics, PlotProjects API)- HYP3R (HYP3R Location Marketing, HYP3R Audience Segmentation)- Reveal Mobile (Reveal Mobile Insights, Reveal Mobile Proximity)- Galigeo (Galigeo for Salesforce, Galigeo Location Intelligence)- Navigine (Navigine Indoor Navigation, Navigine Analytics)- CleverTap (CleverTap Engage, CleverTap Insights)- Airship (Airship Engagement, Airship Personalization)- Bluedot Innovation (Bluedot Location Intelligence, Bluedot Geofencing)- Foursquare (Foursquare Places, Foursquare Attribution)- Brillio (Brillio Location Analytics, Brillio Data Engineering)- Purple WiFi (Purple WiFi Analytics, Purple Guest WiFi)- GeoMoby (GeoMoby Location Analytics, GeoMoby Push Notifications)- Carto (CARTO Builder, CARTO for Location Intelligence)- Quuppa (Quuppa RTLS, Quuppa Positioning System)By Component, the Software Segment Dominates the Geomarketing Market, While the Services Sector is Poised for the Fastest GrowthThe Software segment dominated the geomarketing market in 2023, holding approximately 69% of the revenue share. This domination can be traced back to dependence on sophisticated software solutions that aid in data collection, analysis, and location-based targeting. To improve marketing operations and increase customer interactions, more businesses are using geographic information systems (GIS), big data analytics, and AI-oriented software. To services, the segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of approximately 24.93% over the forecast period. As geomarketing strategies are increasingly adopted by businesses, there is an increasing demand for consulting, system integration, and maintenance services. These solution deployment services guarantee the efficient implementation and optimization of geomarketing solutionsBy Location, the Outdoor Segment Dominates Geomarketing Market, While the Indoor Segment Gears Up for Rapid GrowthThe Outdoor segment led the market in 2023, accounting for approximately 61% of the revenue share. This prevalence results from the rapidly increasing adoption of outdoor advertising methods such as digital billboards and transit ads, which can harness real-time location data to effectively appeal to certain audiences. Because outdoor marketing solutions involve the ability to scale well and achieve high visibility, many brands would prefer to use this form of marketing in order to engage a large number of potential customers. The Indoor segment is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR around 39% during 2024-2032. The need for hyper-personalized marketing in shopping malls, airports, and retail stores will drive the growth of indoor geomarketing. Wi-Fi and Bluetooth positioning technologies in business: TrackingBy End Use, Retail & E-Commerce Dominate the Geomarketing Market, While the Travel & Hospitality Segment is Set for the Fastest GrowthThe Retail & E-Commerce segment dominated the market in 2023, capturing approximately 30% of the revenue share. The growth of this segment is primarily attributed to the rise in the adoption of location-based marketing tools that allow retailers to provide customized promotions, recommendations, and well-structured omnichannel experiences. Between 2024 and 2032, the Travel & Hospitality segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of around 27.84%. Meanwhile, geomarketing is enabling businesses in the travel industry to target customers with relevant offers, personalized itineraries, and localized recommendations, all of which have become essential to address the growing demand for tailored travel experiences.Geomarketing Market Segmentation:By Component- Software- ServicesBy Deployment Mode- Cloud- On-PremisesBy Location- Indoor- OutdoorBy End Use- BFSI- IT & Telecommunication- Retail & E-Commerce- Media & Entertainment- Travel & Hospitality- OthersEnquiry Before Buy this Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/3462 North America Dominates Geomarketing Market, While Asia Pacific Poised for Fastest GrowthNorth America dominated the geomarketing market in 2023, holding approximately 38% of the revenue share. The region's advanced technological infrastructure and high adoption of location-based marketing solutions across industries such as retail, real estate, and e-commerce have driven market growth. Companies in North America are leveraging GPS technology, data analytics, and mobile platforms to enhance customer engagement and personalize marketing strategies.The Asia Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest CAGR of about 25.19% from 2024 to 2032. This growth is primarily driven by increasing smartphone penetration, rapid digitalization, and rising demand for personalized marketing experiences. Countries like China, India, and Japan are witnessing a surge in geomarketing adoption, particularly in the booming e-commerce and retail sectors.Access Complete Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/geomarketing-market-3462 About Us:SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

