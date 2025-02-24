Metaverse in ICT Market to Reach Significant Value by 2032 | SNS Insider

Metaverse in ICT Market Expanding with Advancements in Virtual Reality Augmented Reality Artificial Intelligence and 5G Technology

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Metaverse in ICT Market Expanding with Advancements in Virtual Reality Augmented Reality Artificial Intelligence and 5G TechnologyMetaverse in ICT Market is growing as VR, AR, AI, and 5G transform digital experience in entertainment, education, healthcare, and retail. AI makes personalized interactions possible, and 5G enables instant connectivity for gaming, live experiences, and remote work. Organizations use the metaverse for virtual meetings, virtual storefronts, and customer interactions. Key players such as Meta, Microsoft, and Nvidia push innovation, accelerating growth. With technology growing and consumer demand increasing, the metaverse is emerging as a key component of the digital economy with immense possibilities across sectors.Get Sample Copy of Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/5526 Some of Major Keyplayers:- Meta Platforms - Oculus VR Headsets- Microsoft - Microsoft Mesh- Nvidia - NVIDIA Omniverse- Google - Google ARCore- Apple - Apple Vision Pro- Sony - PlayStation VR- Unity Technologies - Unity 3D- Epic Games - Unreal Engine- HTC - HTC Vive Pro- Alibaba Group - Aliyun Cloud- Samsung Electronics - Samsung Gear VR- Decentraland - Decentraland Virtual World- Roblox - Roblox StudioBy Technology, Virtual Reality Segment Leading the Metaverse in ICT Market, Blockchain and Cryptocurrencies Segment Experiencing Fastest GrowthThe Virtual Reality segment led the Metaverse in ICT market, with the highest revenue share because it plays a vital part in developing immersive 3D worlds. VR supports complete virtual worlds that are fully interactive, influencing adoption in gaming, entertainment, and remote working. Developments in VR hardware, such as better headsets and motion tracking, make user experiences better. As consumer and enterprise investments grow, VR remains the leading technology in the metaverse.The Blockchain and Cryptocurrencies segment is expected to achieve the fastest CAGR in the Metaverse in ICT market on account of the increased demand for decentralized transactions and the verification of ownership. Blockchain adds security and transparency and facilitates support for NFTs, virtual assets, and cryptocurrency-based economies. Decentralized finance growth and digital currencies for virtual goods fuel demand. Blockchain will be a key driver in defining the digital economy of the metaverse as adoption grows.By End-User, Gaming Segment Dominating the Metaverse in ICT Market, Healthcare Segment Experiencing Fastest GrowthThe Gaming segment is the leader of the Metaverse in ICT market because it has pioneered the adoption of VR and AR, thereby leading to the development of immersive virtual worlds. Growth is accelerated by growing needs for interactive gaming experiences and VR hardware and software innovation. Stronger adoption of VR-based games, eSports, and social games drives its strength. Gaming is poised to remain the driving force behind the metaverse ecosystem as new innovations roll out.The Healthcare segment will witness the fastest CAGR in the Metaverse in ICT market, due to the increased use of virtual platforms for telemedicine, medical training, and patient education. Virtual simulations allow experts to drill down surgeries and diagnose disease in virtual space. The need for remote healthcare services propels the trend further. AI, AR, and VR integration will strengthen virtual care further, making the healthcare segment grow more in the metaverse.Hybrid Cloud Market Segmentation:By Technology- Virtual Reality- Augmented Reality- Mixed Reality- Blockchain and CryptocurrenciesBy End-User- Gaming- Education- Retail and E-Commerce- Healthcare The expansion of 5G networks and investments in smart cities further drive adoption. With ongoing technological advancements, North America is expected to maintain its leadership.Asia Pacific is projected to register the fastest CAGR in the Metaverse in ICT market due to rapid digital transformation and increasing investments in VR, AR, and AI across China, Japan, and South Korea. The booming gaming industry, large e-commerce platforms, and growing demand for virtual experiences fuel market growth. Expanding 5G networks, smart city initiatives, and adoption in education, healthcare, and entertainment further accelerate adoption. As digital innovation expands, the region is poised for significant metaverse-driven advancements. 