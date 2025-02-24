Hybrid Cloud Market to Reach USD 405.62 Billion by 2032 | SNS Insider

The Hybrid Cloud Market was valued at USD 96.78 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 405.62 Bn by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 17.31% from 2024 to 2032.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- “The hybrid cloud market is growing rapidly, driven by digital transformation, security needs, and increasing adoption across industries.”The Hybrid Cloud Market was valued at USD 96.78 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 405.62 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 17.31% from 2024 to 2032. This report includes insights on adoption rates of emerging technologies, network infrastructure expansion by region, cybersecurity incidents by region, and cloud services usage by region. Increasing digital transformation, enhanced security needs, and scalability are driving market growth, while enterprises increasingly adopt hybrid cloud models for flexibility, cost efficiency, and regulatory compliance. Some of Major Keyplayers:- IBM (IBM Cloud, Watson)- Microsoft (Azure, Office 365)- Cisco Systems (Cisco Cloud, Cisco Meraki)- AWS (Amazon EC2, Amazon S3)- Oracle (Oracle Cloud, Oracle Autonomous Database)- Google (Google Cloud Platform, Google Kubernetes Engine)- VMware (VMware Cloud, vSphere)- Alibaba (Alibaba Cloud, Elastic Compute Service)- Equinix (Equinix Cloud Exchange, Equinix Metal)- Rackspace (Rackspace Cloud, Rackspace Managed Hosting)- NetApp (NetApp Cloud Volumes, NetApp ONTAP)- Atos (Atos Cloud, Atos MyCloud)- Fujitsu (Fujitsu Cloud Service, Fujitsu K5)- CenturyLink (CenturyLink Cloud, CenturyLink Hybrid IT)- HPE (HPE GreenLake, HPE Ezmeral)- DXC (DXC Cloud, DXC Managed Services)- RightScale (Flexera Cloud Management, Cloud Management Platform)- Micro Focus (Micro Focus Hybrid Cloud, Operations Bridge)- NTT Communications (Enterprise Cloud, Cloudn)- Dell EMC (Dell VxRail, Dell EMC Cloud)- Citrix (Citrix Cloud, Citrix Workspace)- Pure Storage (Pure Storage Cloud Block Store, FlashArray)- Unitas Global (Unitas Cloud, Network as a Service)- Quest Software (Quest Cloud Management, Quest Backup Solutions)- T-Systems (T-Systems Cloud, T-Systems Hybrid Cloud)- Huawei (Huawei Cloud, Huawei CloudStack)- Broadcom (Broadcom Cloud, Broadcom Enterprise SolutionSolution Segment Dominates the Hybrid Cloud Market, Services Segment to Grow at the Fastest CAGR of 19.55% from 2024 to 2032In 2023, the Solution segment dominated the hybrid cloud market with about 73% of overall revenue. This is because of increasing demand for resilient cloud infrastructure that unifies private and public clouds. Companies need secure, scalable, and customized cloud solutions to optimize workloads, improve data management, and guarantee business continuity. Customization based on industries also fuels adoption, making the segment's significant market share a certainty.The Services segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.55% between 2024 and 2032, fueled by growing demand for specialized guidance in hybrid cloud adoption. With organizations moving toward hybrid environments, consulting, integration, and managed services gain priority as cloud complexity, security issues, and constant optimization demands rise. Specialized service providers are critical in enabling businesses to optimize operations efficiency and security in hybrid cloud deployments.Large Enterprises Segment Leads the Hybrid Cloud Market, SMEs Segment to Grow at the Fastest CAGR of 18.66% from 2024 to 2032In 2023, the Large Enterprises segment accounted for 60% of total revenue in the hybrid cloud market. This is due to their large IT infrastructure, intricate operations, and requirement for scalable and secure cloud services. Large organizations leverage hybrid cloud for better data management, business continuity, and cost savings. Their capacity to invest in tailored solutions and manage increasing operational complexity further cements their leading role in the market.The Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.66% during the period 2024-2032, fueled by growing affordability and accessibility of hybrid cloud solutions. SMEs are advantaged by scalable, affordable cloud solutions that improve digital capabilities while minimizing IT infrastructure issues. Hybrid cloud adoption by SMEs is gaining momentum as companies look for flexible, secure, and efficient solutions to enable rapid growth and competitive advantage in the digital age.BFSI Segment Leads the Hybrid Cloud Market, Healthcare Segment to Grow at the Fastest CAGR of 20.68% from 2024 to 2032In 2023, the BFSI sector led the hybrid cloud market, accounting for 24% of overall revenues. This is because the sector requires robust, elastic, and regulatory-compliant cloud solutions to handle large volumes of financial data. Hybrid cloud deployment within the BFSI sector improves security for data, maintains business continuity, and maximizes operational expenditures. The sector's continual digital transformation and dependence on cloud-based innovations enhance its position in the market.The Healthcare segment is expected to register a CAGR of 20.68% during the period 2024-2032, led by growing demand for secure, scalable cloud infrastructure to handle patient data and enhance care delivery. Hybrid cloud allows healthcare organizations to securely store sensitive medical records while tapping into cloud flexibility for data analysis, telemedicine, and collaboration. Stringent privacy laws and the industry's digital revolution are driving hybrid cloud adoption in healthcare.Hybrid Hosting Segment Leads the Hybrid Cloud Market with a 51% Revenue Share in 2023The Hybrid Hosting segment topped the hybrid cloud market in 2023, accounting for 51% of overall revenue. Its dominance is powered by increasing demand for flexible, cost-effective hosting solutions that combine private and public cloud advantages. Hybrid hosting allows businesses to keep sensitive data on private infrastructure while benefitting from public cloud scalability and resource optimization. This solution is stronger on security, more flexible in terms of operations, and less expensive, and it becomes the solution of choice for business enterprises looking for a balanced cloud strategy.Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Segment Leads the Hybrid Cloud Market with a 44% Revenue Share in 2023In 2023, the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) segment led the hybrid cloud market, accounting for 44% of overall revenue. This leadership is fueled by the extensive use of cloud-based applications that provide cost-efficient, scalable, and flexible solutions. SaaS enables companies to access necessary software tools on-demand, minimizing dependence on on-premises infrastructure and streamlining maintenance. Growing reliance on SaaS for enterprise applications such as CRM, finance, and HR has further cemented its leadership in the hybrid cloud market.Hybrid Cloud Market Segmentation:By Component- Solution- ServicesBy Service Type- Cloud management and orchestration- Disaster recovery- Hybrid hostingBy Service Model- Infrastructure-as-a-Service- Platform-as-a-Service- Software-as-a-ServiceBy Organization Size- Large enterprises- Small and medium-sized enterprisesBy Vertical- BFSI- IT and Telecommunications- Healthcare- Retail- Media and entertainment- Manufacturing- Government- Transportation- Others North America Leads the Hybrid Cloud Market in 2023, Asia Pacific to Grow at the Fastest CAGRNorth America led the hybrid cloud market in 2023 with a 40% revenue share. The region's superior technology infrastructure, high cloud adoption, and presence of large cloud service providers are the drivers of this leadership. BFSI, healthcare, and technology industries' enterprises increasingly depend on hybrid cloud for scalability, security, and efficiency. Robust digital transformation efforts and ongoing cloud innovation further support North America's leading position in the hybrid cloud market.Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.12% during 2024-2032 due to high industrialization, improving internet penetration, and growing digital transformation initiatives. Hybrid cloud solutions are being implemented by companies in the region to address data privacy, scalability, and cost-effectiveness needs. The region's growing technology ecosystem as well as the emergence of cloud-native startups are boosting hybrid cloud adoption, making Asia Pacific the fastest-growing market over the next few years.

