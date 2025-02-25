Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Real Estate Market: Key Trends, Market Share, Forecast For 2025-2034

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Real Estate Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Growth Trajectory Of The Generative AI In Real Estate Market?

The generative artificial intelligence AI in real estate market has grown exponentially in recent years. From $0.59 billion in 2024, the market is forecasted to grow to $0.77 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 30.7%. This significant growth rate during the historic period can be attributed to urbanization, the increasing demand for personalized property, the surge in the adoption of smart building technologies, the growth in data availability, and increased investments in AI for research and development.

Where Is The Generative AI In Real Estate Market Headed?

Looking forward, the generative AI in real estate market size is set to see exponential growth. With projections reaching $2.23 billion by 2029, the market expects a CAGR of 30.4%. This surge during the forecast period is expected to be fuelled by the growing demand for new construction, increasing disposable income, the rise in proptech startups, the surging demand for platforms, and a strong inclination towards personalization.

What Is Driving The Generative AI In Real Estate Market?

The rise in new constructions is a significant driver for the generative AI in real estate market. Urbanization, population growth, and the need for updated infrastructure and housing to accommodate changing lifestyles and economic conditions are increasing the demand for new constructions. Generative AI plays a crucial role in these scenarios by optimizing building designs, automating planning processes, and predicting material requirements. Notably, in February 2023, UK's Office for National Statistics reported that the annual construction output had increased by 5.6% in 2022 compared to 2021, following a record increase of 12.8% in 2021.

Who Are The Key Industry Players In The Generative Ai In Real Estate Market?

Leading companies operating in the generative AI in real estate market are Compass Inc., Rocket Companies, Autodesk Inc., Zillow Group Inc., Yardi Systems Inc., Redfin Corporation, C3.ai Inc., DataRobot Inc., Keller Williams Realty Inc., Matterport Inc., H2O.ai Inc., Matellio Inc., Rex Real Estate Exchange Inc., LocalizeOS Inc., HouseCanary Inc., Hyro Inc., BigOhTech Inc., Roof Ai Inc., RisingMax Inc., SmartZip Analytics Inc., and Entera Inc.

What Emerging Trends Are Shaping The Generative AI In Real Estate Market?

New generative AI-powered real estate assistants are being developed by major companies in the industry. These tech innovations aim to enhance property valuation accuracy, streamline transaction processes, and improve customer engagement. One such example is the KWIQ, a generative AI-powered real estate assistant launched by Keller Williams Realty Inc. in June 2024. This digital tool offers productivity enhancement features, streamlining marketing efforts, and empowering real estate agents to serve clients more effectively.

How Is The Generative AI In Real Estate Market Segmented?

1 By Component: Services; Software Tools; Platforms

2 By Deployment Mode: Cloud-Based; On-Premises

3 By Application: Property Valuation; Building Design; Predictive Maintenance; Energy Management; Other Applications

4 By End-User: Real Estate Agents; Property Managers; Architects; Engineers; Other End-Users

Subsegments include:

1 By Services: Consulting Services; Integration Services; Support and Maintenance Services; Data Analytics Services

2 By Software Tools: AI-Powered Property Valuation Tools; Predictive Analytics Software For Market Trends; AI-Based Investment Tools; Virtual Property Tours And Visualization Tools

3 By Platforms: AI-Driven Real Estate Platforms; Cloud-Based Property Management Platforms; AI-Based Real Estate Marketplaces; Real Estate CRM Platforms With AI Integration

What Are The Regional Insights Into The Generative AI In Real Estate Market?

North America was the largest region in the generative artificial intelligence AI in real estate market in 2024, while other regions covered in the report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

