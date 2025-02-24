Luxury & Adventure Fuel Expansion as Recreational Boating Market to Reach $35.4 Billion by 2027

Surge in inclination toward recreational water sport activities and rise in water-based tourism fuel the global recreational boating market growth.

OREGON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Recreational boating Market by Power, Product Type, Activity Type and Size: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027,” the global recreational boating market size was valued at $29.0 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $35.4 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.1% from 2020 to 2027.Recreational boats, also known as pleasure crafts, are available in different types, including, towboats, sailboat, fishing boat, pontoon boats, and cabin cruisers. These boats are primarily made up of plastic, aluminum, and coated fabrics. Recreational boating events are open to all kinds of boats such as engine powered, sail powered, or man powered.🔰 𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5723 Recreational boating is a leisurely activity of traveling on water in a boat. Many individual use this for fun and pleasure activities during outing with family and friends. Recreational boating includes many activities such as boat racing, sailing, campaigning, fishing, and other water sports game such as powerboat racing, sports fishing, kayaking, and others. Recreational boating is usually done for the purpose of making the experience of tourism more enjoyable.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐛𝐨𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐩𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫, 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐬𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧.𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐩𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫, the engine powered segment accounted for the highest market share in 2019, holding nearly three-fourths of the total market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.6% from 2020 to 2027.🔰 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5723 𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, the inboard boats segment contributed to the highest share in 2019, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global recreational boating market, and is estimated to continue its dominant share in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the personal watercrafts segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 8.0% from 2020 to 2027.𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧, Europe held the highest market share in 2019, accounting for more than half of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its lead position by 2027. However, LAMEA is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.The factors such as growing interest toward recreational water sport activities and rising water-based tourism, are anticipated to drive the market growth. However, high initial & ownership cost of recreational boats and environmental concerns associated with recreational boating are expected to hinder the market growth. However, high initial & ownership cost of recreational boats and environmental concerns associated with recreational boating are expected to hinder the market growth. Further, technological advancement in boats & boat engines and growing high net-worth population are some of the factors expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period Key Findings Of The StudyOn the basis of power, the engine powered segment is anticipated to exhibit a remarkable growth during the forecast period.On the basis of product type, the inboard boats segment is the highest contributor to the recreational boating market in terms of revenue.By activity type, the watersports & cruising segment is the highest contributor to the recreational boating market in terms of revenue.On the size, the more than 100 ft segment is anticipated to exhibit a remarkable growth during the forecast period. Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

