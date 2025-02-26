Polaryx Therapeutics Announces the Appointment of Dr. Eddy Zhu as Chief CMC Officer

Polaryx Logo

PARAMUS, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Polaryx Therapeutics , a late-stage clinical biotech company developing drugs for lysosomal storage diseases, announces the appointment of Eddy Zhu, Ph.D., as Chief CMC Officer. With extensive experience in commercial manufacturing, pharmaceutical development and regulatory approvals, Dr. Zhu is a highly accomplished scientific professional with a proven track record of success as a leader in technical R&D excellence, resulting in numerous peer-reviewed publications, multiple formulation patents, and regulatory approval.“We are excited to have Eddy join Polaryx Therapeutics as our new Chief CMC Officer,” said Alex Yang, J.D., LL.M., Chair and Chief Executive Officer at Polaryx. “Eddy’s expertise in commercial manufacturing and pharmaceutical development will be invaluable as we continue to make significant advancements in the clinical development of Polaryx’s lead candidate, PLX-200, towards the initiation of our basket trial.”Dr. Zhu was most recently the Product Development Lead at Sanofi, where he played a critical role in pharmaceutical and non-pharmaceutical formulation and development across oral solids, liquids and injectables. Dr. Zhu also served as a director for the Parenteral Drug Development Team at WuXi AppTec, focusing on small molecule compound, peptide, peptide-drug-conjugate (PDC), and nucleotide projects. Dr. Zhu has held various senior positions with increasing responsibilities in both MNC and small startup environments.Dr. Zhu holds a Ph.D. in Applied Biological Sciences from Ghent University, a Master’s degree in Food Technology from K.U. Leuven and Ghent University through the inter-university program and a Bachelor’s degree in Plant Protection from Guangxi University. Dr. Zhu also holds a Project Management Professional (PMP) certification from the Project Management Institute (PMI).“I am honored to join Polaryx team and lead the development and implementation of CMC strategies,” commented Dr. Zhu. “I look forward to being a key contributor to accelerate Polaryx’s pipeline development and bring safe and effective therapies to patients and families living with lysosomal storage disorders.”About Lysosomal Storage Disorders (LSDs)Lysosomal storage disorders (LSDs) are a group of rare inherited metabolic diseases characterized by the abnormal accumulation of toxic materials such as cellular fats or sugars as a result of enzyme deficiencies. This build-up can affect various parts of the body, including the brain, central nervous system (CNS), and skeletal system. LSD is estimated to affect one in every 5,000 live births, and there is currently no approved treatment for many LSDs.About Polaryx Therapeutics, Inc.Polaryx Therapeutics, Inc. is a late-stage clinical biotech company focused on developing patient-friendly small molecule and gene therapy treatments for lysosomal storage disorders (LSDs). Founded in 2014, Polaryx aims to address unmet needs and accelerate the availability of treatments for patients and families affected by LSDs. Polaryx’s pipeline includes New Chemical Entities (NCE) and repurposed drugs. Currently, Polaryx is preparing to launch a basket trial as well as a clinical trial to validate the safety and efficacy of its lead drug candidate, PLX-200. For more information, please visit www.polaryx.com

