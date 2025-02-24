Aviation Crew Management System Market Update 2025 : Projected to Exhibit USD 5.6 Billion Revenue by 2032, Claims AMR

The commercial aviation segment dominated the Aviation Crew Management System market in 2022 and is expected to follow during the forecast period.

The global aviation crew management system market size was valued at $2.6 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $5.6 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2023 to 2032. ” — Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Aviation Crew Management System Market by Component (Solution and Services) Application (Planning, Training, Tracking, and Others), End-User (Commercial Aviation, Military and Defense, and Cargo Airlines), and Deployment Mode (Cloud Based and On-premises): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2032". According to the report, the global aviation crew management system market size was valued at $2.61 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $5.61 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 8.16% from 2023 to 2032. The global aviation crew management system market is driven by factors such as increase in the adoption of integrated platforms, which fuels the demand for aviation crew management systems. In addition, the market is influenced by increase in the need for AI and IOT technologies in aviation. However, high development costs and immobility restrict the market growth. Moreover, rise in investments in civil aviation provides lucrative opportunities for the market growth.Key Developments and Strategies in the Aviation Crew Management System:In March 2022, DGCA closely monitored all Boeing 737 fleets in the wake of a similar aircraft crash at China Eastern Airlines, emphasizing a heightened focus on safety and regulatory compliance.July 2022 saw Garmin introducing new features in its Garmin Pilot product, showcasing graphical layouts for aircraft details, including passenger seating, cargo, and fuel station information.Lufthansa Systems, in October 2022, collaborated with Ditto, a peer-to-peer database business, to develop an advanced crew app utilizing Apple's Swift UI framework. This move exemplifies a proactive digitalization strategy aimed at enhancing operational efficiency, communication, and overall crew productivity.February 2022 witnessed Honeywell launching the "Honeywell Forge Pilot Connect app" and "Honeywell Forge Flight Efficiency" app for pilots. These apps foster crew connectivity and contribute to improved fuel efficiency by providing insights and recommendations. The market is witnessing a surge in automation, including AI adoption and cloud-based technology, alongside the development of mobile applications, propelling the aviation crew management system market. The aviation technology integration market is forecasted to reach $89.1 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 15.9% from 2022 to 2032. By deployment mode, the cloud-based segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than half of the global aviation crew management system market and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. However, the same segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.46% from 2023 to 2032, owing to a shift towards cloud-based crew management systems, offering greater flexibility, scalability, and accessibility compared to traditional on-premises solutions. Cloud-based platforms allow airlines to access real-time data, collaborate more efficiently, and streamline operations across multiple locations. Cloud-based platforms allow airlines to access real-time data, collaborate more efficiently, and streamline operations across multiple locations.The commercial aviation segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast periodBy end user, the commercial aviation segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global aviation crew management system market and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The commercial aviation crew management system market is primarily driven by the increasing need for airlines to optimize crew utilization, ensure regulatory compliance, and enhance operational efficiency.North America to maintain its dominance by 2032By region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than one-fourth of the aviation crew management system market revenue and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. This is owing to increase in aviation demand in the emerging markets of the U.S. and Canada. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 9.68% from 2023 to 2032.Key Highlights from the Aviation Crew Management System ReportThe study delves into the demand for aviation crew management systems across more than 16 countries, offering a comprehensive country-by-country breakdown analysis in terms of value ($million) spanning from 2022 to 2032.Our research methodology integrates high-quality data, expert opinions, and thorough independent assessments to present a well-rounded perspective of the global market landscape. With an extensive review of over 3,700 product catalogs, annual reports, industry descriptions, and other pertinent resources from leading players in the industry, our research endeavors to provide an in-depth understanding of the market dynamics. Leading Market Players: -CAE Inc.IBS Software ServicesJeppesen (Boeing Company)Lufthansa SystemsAIMS International LtdNAVBLUE CompanyMphasis CompanyIntelisys SystemHitit Software ServicesLeon Software

