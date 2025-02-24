Air Cargo Green Capabilities Becomes IATA Accredited

IATA certification lets a company work directly with over 300 member airlines providing the customers with quicker and affordable air cargo solutions.

We’re excited to take our services to the next level. Our clients will see the difference in faster deliveries, better rates, and more flexible shipping options.” — Alexey Zotov, Managing Director of Air Cargo Green Capabilities

LUXEMBOURG, LUXEMBOURG, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- IATA accreditation is a globally recognized standard in the air transport industry. To earn it, Air Cargo Green Capabilities went through a detailed review of its operations, financial stability, safety procedures, and compliance with international air cargo rules. This means ACGC meets top standards in areas like cargo handling and security, and now can act as an official link between airlines and shippers.On top of that, ACGC can use tools like the Cargo Account Settlement System (CASS) to simplify payments with airlines and improve financial security. It also connects to e-freight systems, which reduces paperwork and speeds up cargo processing. This makes admin work easier and helps with faster documentation for both ACGC and its clients.Benefits to Clients:- Better Rates: Direct airline partnerships mean more competitive shipping prices.- Faster Deliveries: Simplified processes reduce transit times for quicker shipments.- Reliable Service: Meeting IATA standards ensures consistent safety and service quality.- More Options: Access to a wide network of airlines offers more routes and flexibility.- Financial Transparency: Using CASS ensures transparent financial transactions.- Sustainability Commitment: Integration with IATA's e-freight systems supports greener logistics.About Air Cargo Green Capabilities:Based in Luxembourg, Air Cargo Green Capabilities offers reliable and eco-friendly international air cargo services. From airport-to-airport transport to door-to-door solutions, we focus on simplicity and strong customer support. Learn more at aircgc.com About the International Air Transport Association (IATA):IATA represents over 300 airlines, covering 83% of global air traffic. It sets international standards for airline safety, security, and sustainability. Through the European Air Cargo Programme (EACP), IATA helps standardize and improve air cargo operations across Europe.

