AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Net-Zero Energy Buildings Market Size was valued at 41.70 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 194.97 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 18.70 % over the forecast period of 2024-2032.Increasing government regulatory norms and business incentives supporting energy-efficient buildings are driving the net-zero energy buildings market growth. Likewise, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has set aggressive goals for net-zero energy buildings, with a target for all new commercial buildings to be net-zero by 2030. The Energy Performance of Buildings Directive (EPBD) states that all new buildings must be nearly zero-energy by 2030 in the European Union as well. Rising energy costs in addition to growing urbanization, increases the popularity of renewable energy-integrated building solution. With buildings responsible for 36% of global energy use and close to 40% of CO2 emissions, the International Energy Agency (IEA) sees NZEBs as a vital part of sustainable urbanization. Tesla's Solar Roof and Powerwall installations in North America rose by 50% in 2022, a notable indicator of increasing consumer interest in energy self-sufficiency. Moreover, international construction companies like Skanska and Bouygues have increased their stake in sustainable construction technologies, with initiatives centered on incorporating solar, wind, and geothermal energy resources into homes and commercial properties.Key Players:• Daikin Industries Ltd. (VRV Heat Recovery System, Altherma Heat Pump)• General Electric Company (GE Solar Inverters, LED Lighting Solutions)• Siemens AG (Desigo CC Building Management System, GAMMA KNX Smart Building Technology)• Schneider Electric SE (EcoStruxure Microgrid, Wiser Energy Management System)• Honeywell International Inc. (Forge Energy Optimization, Solstice N41 Refrigerant)• Johnson Controls International plc (Metasys Building Automation System, YORK Absorption Chillers)• Kingspan Group Plc (QuadCore Insulated Panels, Kooltherm Insulation Boards)• Canadian Solar Inc. (HiKu Solar Panels, BiHiKu Bifacial Modules)• Rockwool Group (Rockpanel Facade Boards, Rockwool Thermal Insulation)• SunPower Corporation (Total SE) (Maxeon Solar Panels, Performance Series Modules)• Integrated Environmental Solutions Ltd. (VE Energy Modeling Software, iSCAN Building Analytics)• Saint-Gobain (SageGlass Dynamic Glazing, Isover Insulation Solutions)• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Ecodan Heat Pumps, CITY MULTI VRF Systems)• Trane Technologies PLC (Thermo King Refrigeration, Tracer SC+ Building Automation)• Carrier Global Corporation (AquaEdge Chillers, Infinity Heat Pump)• Solatube International Inc. (Brighten Up Daylighting System, Smart LED System)• SAGE Electrochromics Inc. (Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.) (SageGlass, Harmony Electrochromic Glass)• Skanska AB (Deep Green Buildings, Passive House Construction)• Lendlease Corp (Climate Positive Buildings, Timber High-Rise Structures)• Panasonic Corporation (HIT Solar Panels, EverVolt Energy Storage System)By ComponentIn 2023, Energy storage systems dominated the Net-Zero Energy Buildings Market with a 30% Market Share. The need for innovative battery solutions, from lithium-ion packs to solid-state batteries, soared, enabling buildings to store surplus solar or wind energy for later consumption. Tesla’s Powerwall and LG Chem’s RESU series are growing popular in residential areas, and an increasing number of commercial buildings are also applying such energy storage systems to guarantee an unbroken energy supply.By Building TypeDue to rising consumer awareness and incentives available for energy-efficient houses, the residential sector accounted for a 40% share of the market in 2023. PV solar systems, heat pumps and smart energy management solutions are being implemented by homeowners to lessen energy consumption. You are also another real-life example of net-zero housing communities, like the Harmony House project in Canada.By TechnologyThe Solar Energy segment accounted for a 45% share of the Global Net-Zero Energy Buildings market in 2023, owing to the decline in solar panel prices and its improved efficiency. This is with direct reference to solar PV installations on buildings which from 2021 to 2023 grew by 35%, according to the U.S. National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL). Germany, Japan, and Australia are spending billions on solar-integrated buildings as part of carbon neutrality commitments.By End-useIn 2023, New Construction contributed for 55% of the Net-Zero Energy Buildings market, with the growth driven by stringent building codes and developer interest in energy efficient designs. By 2023, NZEB standards were implemented in 70% of new buildings constructed in the EU, according to the European Commission. Firms like Skanska and Turner Construction are investing in net-zero commercial and residential development.North America dominated the Net-Zero Energy Buildings market in 2023, holding a 40% market share.This dominance is the result of strong government policies and financial incentives. Building energy consumption has been significantly lowered as a result of the U.S. DOE’s “Better Buildings Initiative”, and California’s Title 24 requires net-zero standards of new buildings. Big cities like New York and Vancouver have implemented tax rebates and subsidies to hasten uptake, with programs such as NYC's "Carbon Challenge" which challenges buildings to cut emissions 80 percent by 2050.Asia Pacific emerged as the fastest-growing region in the Net-Zero Energy Buildings market, expected to expand at a significant CAGR between 2024 to 2032.Governments in the region have adopted NZEB policies as a result of rapid urbanization and growth in energy demand. China is embracing solar-integrated buildings and its "Green Building Action Plan" intends for 50% of its buildings in urbanized areas to be New Zealand Energy Exchange constructors by 2030. India and Japan are also on the path; India's Smart Cities Mission now includes NZEB principles while Japan has implemented energy-positive commercial buildings able to supply energy across a urban grid. 