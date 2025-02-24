Control Valve Market to Surpass USD 16.55 Billion by 2032, Driven by Rising Demand for Industrial Automation

Control Valve Market

The rise in demand for control valves across industries is accelerating due to advancements in automation technologies and the need for precise process control.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Control Valve Market Size was valued at 6.42 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 16.55 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 11.15% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.The control valve market is experiencing significant growth, primarily driven by the increasing adoption of automation across various industries such as oil and gas, water and wastewater treatment, energy and power, and pharmaceuticals. Control valves are essential components in these sectors, regulating the flow, pressure, and temperature of fluids, thereby ensuring efficient and safe operations. For instance, in the oil and gas industry, control valves are crucial for managing the flow of hydrocarbons during extraction and refining processes. Similarly, in water treatment facilities, they help maintain optimal water pressure and flow rates. The surge in industrial activities, coupled with technological advancements in valve design and functionality, has further propelled market expansion. Additionally, the increasing focus on energy efficiency and stringent environmental regulations have compelled industries to adopt advanced control systems, including automated control valves, to enhance operational performance and reduce emissions. (Fisher Control Valves, Fisher Valve Actuators)• Flowserve Corporation (Valtek Control Valves, Valtek Actuators)• IMI plc (IMI Pneumax Control Valves, IMI Norgren Valve Actuators)• Curtiss-Wright Corporation (Valves, Actuators)• Valmet (Control Valves, Flow Control Solutions)• SLB (SLB Control Valves, SLB Actuators)• Spirax Sarco Limited (Thermodynamic Steam Traps, Control Valves)• Crane Company (Crane Control Valves, Crane Fluid Control)• KITZ Corporation (KITZ Control Valves, KITZ Pressure Relief Valves)• Alfa Laval AB (Alfa Laval Control Valves, Alfa Laval Actuators)• AVK Holding A/S (AVK Control Valves, AVK Actuators)• Eaton (Eaton Control Valves, Eaton Actuators)• Honeywell International, Inc. (Honeywell Control Valves, Honeywell Pneumatic Actuators)• Velan Inc. (Velan Control Valves, Velan Valve Actuators)• Burkert Fluid Control System (Burkert Control Valves, Burkert Actuators)• Valvitalia SpA (Valvitalia Control Valves, Valvitalia Actuators)• Metso Corporation (Metso Control Valves, Metso Actuators)• KSB SE & Co. KGaA (KSB Control Valves, KSB Actuators)• SAMSON AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT (SAMSON Control Valves, SAMSON Actuators)• Schlumberger Ltd. (Schlumberger Control Valves, Schlumberger Actuators)• Christian Bürkert GmbH & Co. KG (Bürkert Control Valves, Bürkert Actuators)By ComponentIn 2023, actuators dominated the component segment, accounting for approximately 45% of the market share. This dominance is attributed to the critical role actuators play in automating valve operations, enabling precise control over fluid flow in various industrial applications. The shift towards automated and remote-controlled systems has increased the demand for advanced actuators, which offer improved accuracy and efficiency. For example, in the energy sector, actuators facilitate the remote operation of valves in power plants, enhancing safety and operational efficiency. Similarly, in the chemical industry, they enable precise control of fluid handling processes, ensuring product quality and process safety.By ProductLinear control valves dominated the product segment in 2023, holding approximately 69% of the market share. Their widespread adoption is due to their suitability for applications requiring precise flow control, such as in the water and wastewater treatment industry. Linear valves, including globe and diaphragm valves, offer accurate throttling capabilities, making them ideal for regulating flow in treatment plants. For example, in municipal water treatment facilities, linear valves control the dosage of chemicals added for purification, ensuring safe and clean water supply. Their straightforward design also facilitates easy maintenance and reliability, further contributing to their preference across industries.By ApplicationThe oil and gas sector led the application segment in 2023, capturing around 25% of the market share. Control valves are indispensable in this industry, managing the flow and pressure of fluids during extraction, transportation, and refining processes. The increasing exploration and production activities, especially in emerging economies, have bolstered the demand for control valves. For instance, the development of new offshore drilling projects necessitates the use of robust control valves to handle high-pressure conditions and ensure operational safety. Additionally, the ongoing investments in pipeline infrastructure require advanced control valve solutions to manage the transportation of oil and gas efficiently.Asia Pacific dominated the Control Valve market in 2023, accounting for a significant market share of 44%This leadership is driven by rapid industrialization, urbanization, and infrastructural development in countries like China and India. The burgeoning energy and power sector, along with significant investments in water and wastewater treatment projects, has escalated the demand for control valves. For instance, China's initiatives to expand its power generation capacity and India's focus on improving urban water supply systems have necessitated the adoption of advanced control valves to ensure efficient and reliable operations. This growth is attributed to the increasing adoption of automation technologies and the modernization of aging infrastructure. The oil and gas industry, particularly in the United States, is witnessing a resurgence with shale gas exploration, leading to heightened demand for control valves. Moreover, stringent environmental regulations are prompting industries to upgrade their systems for better efficiency and compliance, further driving the market. For example, the U.S. government's emphasis on reducing industrial emissions has encouraged the adoption of advanced control valves that aid in optimizing processes and minimizing environmental impact. 