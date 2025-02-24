Driving the Future: Electric Powertrain Market Gains Momentum Amid Sustainability Push

OREGON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Electric Powertrain Market," The electric powertrain market size was valued at $83.66 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $1,078.18 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 29.1% from 2022 to 2031.🔰 𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A10091 The factors such as growth in trend of downsized engines, increase in sales of electric vehicles, and stringent vehicular emission norms & regulations propel the demand for electric powertrain market. However, high manufacturing costs and range anxiety & serviceability are the factors expected to hamper the market growth. In addition, rocketing infrastructural developments of EV infrastructure and advancement in technology are some of the factors that create lucrative opportunities for the electric powertrain market during the forecast period.In addition, the electric powertrain market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, owing to increased demand for improved vehicle performance and the inclination of consumers toward environment-friendly vehicles. For instance, in April 2022, Magna International Inc. announced the opening of a new manufacturing plant in Ramos Arizpe, Mexico. The 260,000 square foot facility produced inverters, motors, and on-board chargers for use in General Motors’ series of electric vehicles (EVs). Furthermore, the companies operating in the electric powertrain market have adopted partnerships, investments, and product developments to increase their market share and expand their geographical presence.Moreover, major automotive component manufacturers have been investing in electric axle drives to capitalize on the increasing sales of electric and hybrid vehicles to increase their market share. For instance, in August 2021, Schaeffler AG brought in further development in its electric axle by introducing the 800-volt power electronics and thermal management system. These improvements increased the efficiency of the electric drive , which further increased the effective range of electric vehicles.𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/press-release/electric-powertrain-market.html An electric powertrain is the group of components in an electric vehicle that transfers power from the battery to the surface where the vehicle runs. The component in an electric powertrain includes inverter, which converts the battery DC power to AC and drives the induction motor in vehicle for propulsion. Moreover, electric motor is an important part of electric powertrain development as it converts electricity to torque to move the vehicle.The electric powertrain of a vehicle is defined by its performance, comfort, and safety. The automotive powertrain portfolio is diversified and includes many pure electric and hybrid powertrains. In addition, the overall powertrain landscape has become more dynamic and complex with the emergence of technology such as innovation in battery technologies and supportive government policies.For instance, in January 2022, Magna International Inc. unveiled the EtelligentForce, a battery electric 4WD powertrain system for pickup trucks and light commercial vehicles. The system had fewer moving parts than a traditional ICE powertrain, thereby requiring less maintenance.Based on region, c in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global electric powertrain market. The region is predicted to contribute majorly toward the global market share in 2031. Moreover, the LAMEA electric power train market is slated to record the highest CAGR of 32.0% during the forecast timeline. The research also analyzes regions including Europe and North America.𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐩𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭BorgWarner, Brusa Electronik, Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Dana Incorporated, Denso, Hitachi, Magna International Inc., Magneti Marelli Ck Holdings, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Schaeffler AG, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Nidec Corporation, Panasonic, Toyota Industries Corporation, Valeo, and Kelly Controls, Inc.𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/electric-powertrain-market/purchase-options 𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘By component, on-board charger segment is anticipated to exhibit a remarkable growth during the forecast period.On the basis of vehicle type, the commercial vehicle segment is anticipated to exhibit a remarkable growth during the forecast period.On the basis of vehicle class, the luxury segment is the highest contributor to the electric powertrain market in terms of growth rate.By vehicle drive type, the rear wheel drive segment is anticipated to exhibit a remarkable growth during the forecast period.On the basis of application, the battery electric vehicle (BEV) segment is expected to exhibit a remarkable growth during the forecast period.By region, LAMEA would exhibit higher growth rate as compared to other regions.𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐖𝐞 𝐇𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐄𝐕 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐮𝐬 :Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. 