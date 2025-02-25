Andrijana Realty Group Issues Key Advice for Purchasing New Builds and Pre-Sale Homes

Realtor expertise can protect buyers from common pitfalls, provide market insights, and secure favorable terms in new home transactions

EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Andrijana Realty Group (ARG), a boutique brokerage specializing in new build and pre-sale properties, today issued an advisory aimed at protecting consumers from potential disadvantages when purchasing newly built or pre-sale homes. The advisory outlines key strategies for buyers navigating the complexities of the real estate market and underscores the benefits of working with experienced, independent professionals.According to the advisory, home buyers face numerous challenges in the new build market. Realtors who specialize in new constructions have developed established relationships with top builders and sales representatives, enabling them to secure exclusive information and competitive deals.“At ARG, our goal is to empower buyers with the insights needed to make informed decisions,” said Andrijana Jakovleska, Broker and CEO of Andrijana Realty Group. “By partnering with specialists, consumers gain access to comprehensive comparisons and unbiased advice that go beyond what builder representatives typically offer.”The advisory stresses that specialized realtors provide accurate, complete information that may not always be disclosed by builder agents, whose primary focus is on selling their own inventory. In contrast, realtors are held to strict ethical standards and are accountable to licensing bodies. This commitment to integrity ensures that a buyer’s best interests remain the top priority throughout every transaction.Another notable advantage highlighted in the advisory is the common practice of builders covering realtor fees. This arrangement allows buyers to benefit from expert negotiation services without incurring additional costs. Skilled realtors can negotiate favorable terms and identify potential pitfalls in new build contracts, thereby protecting clients from future financial or legal issues.The advisory also issues a cautionary note: hesitation on the part of a builder to cover realtor fees may serve as a red flag, indicating possible issues with transparency or the overall quality of the offering.“Any reluctance from a builder should prompt buyers to proceed with extra due diligence and seek independent professional guidance,” Jakovleska explained.Time efficiency is another key benefit emphasized in the advisory. Realtors specializing in new constructions are often ahead of market trends, possessing early insights into lot availability, pricing shifts, and exclusive promotions. Their direct connections with developers can also offer buyers early access to premium lots and opportunities for customization—advantages that streamline the home-buying process considerably.Andrijana Realty Group, launched by Andrijana Jakovleska, Alberta’s youngest licensed broker, has built a strong reputation in the new construction market. With over a decade of industry experience, ARG continues to set high standards in customer service and market expertise, delivering tailored advice that benefits home buyers throughout every stage of the transaction process.This advisory is part of ARG’s broader effort to educate consumers and promote transparency in real estate transactions. For additional details on the advisory and Andrijana Realty Group’s services, please visit www.andrijanajakovleska.com. About Andrijana Realty GroupAndrijana Realty Group (ARG) is a boutique brokerage specializing in luxury real estate, new developments, and exclusive properties. Founded by Andrijana Jakovleska, the youngest broker in the industry, ARG is dedicated to delivering a personalized, high-caliber experience for discerning clients and top-tier real estate professionals. With a focus on quality over quantity, ARG redefines industry standards by fostering a network of elite agents and offering bespoke real estate solutions. For more information, visit andrijanajakovleska.com.

