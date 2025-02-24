Chillers Market worth $15.42 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 5.0%, says MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, Feb. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In terms of value, the Chillers Market is Projected To Reach USD 15.42 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 5.0% from USD 12.08 billion in 2024, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. Rising demand for energy-efficient cooling solutions among the commercial, industrial, and residential sectors drives the market for chillers. Expansion of construction activities, mainly in developing regions, leads to increased installation of HVAC systems. Besides, increased cooling requirements of data centres, hospitals, and manufacturing units are augmenting market demand. Operational efficiency and sustainability are also improving with the adoption of low-GWP refrigerants, smart connectivity features, etc.

The government regulations encouraging green buildings and energy efficiency are also quite prevalent. Also, rising consciousness on climate change is shifting consumers toward more eco-friendly cooling solutions.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=149638848

Browse in-depth TOC on “Chillers Market”

274 - Market Data Tables

55 – Figures

292 - Pages

List of Key Players in Chillers Market:

Daikin Industries, Ltd. (Japan), Trane Technologies plc (Ireland), Carrier (US), Johnson Controls Inc. (Ireland), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), Smardt Chiller Group, Inc. (Canada), Drake Refrigeration Inc. (US), PolyScience (US), LG Electronics (South Korea), Dimplex Thermal Solutions (US), Thermax Limited (India).

Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges in Chillers Market:

Drivers: Growing demand for process cooling in food and healthcare applications Restraint: High initial capital investment Opportunity: Emerging opportunities for manufacturers to produce eco-friendly chillers Challenge: Performance in complex applications

Get Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=149638848

Key Findings of the Study:

Europe accounts the second-largest share in chillers market in terms of value. Air-cooled chillers are the fastest growing medium in the chillers market during the forecast period, in terms of value. Absorption is the fastest growing type in the chillers market by type during the forecast period. Chillers ranging between capacity 300 kW – 700 kW accounted second-largest share in the chillers market during the forecast period. Chemicals & petrochemicals has the second-largest share in the chillers market during the forecast period.

The chillers market, by type, is segmented into Screw, Scroll, Centrifugal, Reciprocating, and Absorption. Globally, “centrifugal chillers” is projected to grow second-fastest in the chillers market. Centrifugal chillers are expected to grow as the second-fastest segment in the chillers market, as they are very energy efficient and can handle large cooling capacities, thus making them suitable for commercial spaces, industrial facilities, and district cooling applications. Their compact design and reliability in providing consistent cooling for long periods of time have been factors for their increasing adoption. Advances in variable-speed drive technology and utilization of low-GWP refrigerants make their operation more energy efficient and compliant with environment. Investment growth in developing infrastructure in many emerging markets and increased efforts to apply energy-efficient solutions in HVAC systems spur the centrifugal chiller market further.

Get Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=149638848

Chillers market, by medium is segmented into Air-cooled, Water-cooled and Liquid Coolant. Water-cooled chillers are expected to be the second fastest-growing segment in the chillers market. These chillers benefit from having superior energy efficiency compared with air-cooled systems, using water as a cooling medium that favors better heat exchange. Water-cooled chillers make them an ideal choice for large commercial and industrial applications. As sustainability and energy efficiency become more important, water-cooled chillers are less expensive to operate and more suitable for environments with cooling towers or access to water bodies. Additionally, their effectiveness in high-load conditions and technological advancements make them more popular in different sectors worldwide.

North America is expected to witness the second-fastest growth in the chillers market. Its economic growth, especially in the construction and urban development industries, has led to an increased need for HVAC systems in commercial and industrial applications. Also, climate change is forcing the environment to get warmer, and therefore the cooling needs are being raised across all types of applications such as residential and commercial ones. Government initiatives in promoting energy efficiency and the use of green technologies enhance growth prospects

Browse Adjacent Markets Equipment Machine and Tooling Market Research Reports

Related Reports:

About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report. MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients. Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry. To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Rohan Salgarkar MarketsandMarkets Inc. 1615 South Congress Ave. Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445 USA : 1-888-600-6441 UK +44-800-368-9399 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.