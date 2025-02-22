A ‘purr’-fect digital home for cats and dogs

Sunday, 23 February 2025



Registering your pet, reporting a missing pet, and keeping track of key events in your pet’s life is now as easy as a few clicks thanks to the new and improved digital NSW Pet Registry.



Owners of microchipped cats and dogs can access the new Pet Registry with their Service NSW login and pay the registration fee online without having to visit their local council to lodge paperwork, cutting the registration time from days to just minutes.



The registry also provides instant online transfer of ownership, real-time email or SMS reminders for desexing, as well as making it easier to update information like change of address.



Users can also create a profile for their pet with information that could help if they go missing, including the ability to add photos and contact details.



The updates support the NSW Government’s commitment to promoting responsible pet ownership and strengthen animal welfare standards.



More than 81,245 pet owners and 6,131 breeders have already registered and benefitted from the new and improved digital platform.



Microchipping and registration are compulsory in NSW for cats and dogs. If you have adopted a cat or dog from a council pound or designated rehoming organisation they should already be microchipped and are eligible for free registration.



It’s important for owners to make sure their information is up to date in the Pet Registry as it simplifies the process of reuniting lost pets with their owner and provides councils with accurate data about the number of animals in their area.



The fees collected from pet registrations also helps councils provide services for their community such as pound facilities.



The new Pet Registry was developed by the Office of Local Government and the Department of Customer Service and is a major upgrade from the previous registry which is more than 20 years old.



The NSW Government will continue to add further functionality to the Pet Registry as the development of the platform continues, including providing dedicated access for councils, rehoming organisations and vets.

Minister for Local Government Ron Hoenig said:

“We know dogs and cats are much loved members of the family in many NSW homes and it can be devastating if they ever go missing.

“Ensuring your dog or cat is microchipped and registered on the Pet Registry is not only part of being a responsible pet owner, it’s the law.

“We encourage anyone who hasn’t registered their pet or if they’re unsure if their pet is registered, to log on and check.

“Moving to an easy-to-use digital platform we hope will boost registration rates in NSW.”

Minister for Customer Service and Digital Government Jihad Dib said:

“This project will deliver an enhanced and mobile-friendly experience for pet owners to have all pet-related information in one place.

“Having information that is easily accessible supports owners in caring for their pets and at the same time, keeps animal welfare front of mind.

“The shift to an all-digital platform helps bring the process of pet registration in line with other digital government services in NSW.”



For more information about the NSW Pet Registry visit: https://www.petregistry.olg.nsw.gov.au/



