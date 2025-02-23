Composite Dental Restorative Material Market to Reach $887.02 Million, by 2032 at 7.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Rise in prevalence of dental disorders, adoption of aesthetic restoration dentistry, and rise in strategic product and business expansions by key players drive the growth of the composite dental restorative material market

Wilmington, Delaware, Feb. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Composite Dental Restorative Material Market by Type (High viscosity Composite, Low viscosity Composite, Universal Composite), Form (Capsules, Syringe, Others), End User (Hospitals, Dental Clinics, Others), and Distribution Channel (Online, Offline): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2032". According to the report, the Composite dental restorative material industry generated $474.00 million in 2023 and is anticipated to generate $887.02 million by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 7.2% from 2024 to 2032.

Prime determinants of growth

The surge in the prevalence of dental diseases and growth in adoption of aesthetic procedures are the major factors that drive the growth of the composite dental restorative material market. However, the high cost of procedures restricts market growth. Moreover, advancements in technology are expected to present new opportunities during the forecast years.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2032 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $474.00 Million Market Size in 2032 $887.02 Million CAGR 7.2% No. of Pages in Report 350 Segments covered Type, Form, End User, Distribution Channel, and Region Drivers Rise in prevalence of dental disorders

Adoption of aesthetic restoration dentistry

Rise in Strategic Product and Business Expansions by Key Players Opportunity Technological advancements in the composite material Restraint High cost and limited awareness



The universal composite segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By type, the universal composite segment held the largest market share in 2023, accounting for almost three-fifths of the composite dental restorative material market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to its versatility, ease of use, and ability to provide reliable aesthetic results across various dental applications. Its adaptability to different clinical needs and patient preferences makes it a preferred choice among dental professionals.

However, the low viscosity composite segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 8.0% from 2024 to 2032. This is attributed to its superior adaptability for various dental applications, ease of handling, and ability to flow into complex cavity areas. These features enhance the material's effectiveness and efficiency in dental restorations.

The syringe segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By form, the syringe segment accounted for the largest share in 2023, contributing to two-thirds of composite dental restorative material market revenue, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. The same segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. This is attributed to its precision, ease of use, and versatility in application. Syringes provide accurate delivery of composite materials, making them ideal for both bulk and detailed restorations. Their growing adoption in various dental procedures and the continuous advancements in syringe technology further drive this segment’s market growth.

The dental clinics segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

By end user, the dental clinics segment held the largest market share in 2023, accounting for more half of the composite dental restorative material market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period .This was attributed to attributed to several factors such as increased patient demand for aesthetic and restorative treatments, the presence of skilled professionals, and advanced equipment. Dental clinics offer comprehensive services and personalized care, which drives their preference for high-quality composite materials, thus contributing to their market leadership.

However, the others segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.8% from 2024 to 2032. This is attributed to increased research and development activities, advancements in dental materials science, and the focus on innovation and education. Research institutions are pivotal in driving new discoveries and technologies, contributing significantly to the market’s expansion.

The offline segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

By distribution channel, the offline segment held the largest market share in 2023, accounting for three-fourths of the Composite dental restorative material market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This was attributed to the strong preference among dental professionals for purchasing materials directly from suppliers or distributors. This allows for hands-on evaluation of products, immediate availability, and personalized customer service, thus contributing to its market leadership.

However, the online segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 8.4% from 2024 to 2032. This is attributed to increase in adoption of e-commerce platforms by dental professionals. This shift is driven by the convenience of online purchasing, access to a broader range of products, competitive pricing, and the efficiency of digital procurement processes.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2032

By Region, North America held the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2023, accounting for almost two-fifths of the composite dental restorative material market revenue and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. This is attributed to the high prevalence of dental diseases, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and the early adoption of innovative dental technologies. Additionally, strong market presence of key industry players and increase in awareness about oral health further contributed to the region's market dominance.

However, the Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 8.7% from 2024 to 2032. This is attributed to growing population, increasing healthcare expenditures, rising prevalence of dental diseases, and expanding manufacturing capabilities. Additionally, government initiatives to improve healthcare access and infrastructure are further boosting market growth in the region.

Leading Market Players: -

Dentsply Sirona

Ivoclar Vivadent Ag.

Kuraray Co., Ltd.

Coltene

Voco GmbH

Den-Mat Holdings, LLC

3m Company

Envista Holdings Corporation

Mani, Inc.

Shofu Inc.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the composite dental restorative material market. These players have adopted strategies such as product launch and patent approval to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to highlight the competitive scenario.

