TELF AG Highlights Commitment to Sustainability Through ICDA Awards Sponsorship

TELF AG sponsors the ICDA Sustainability Awards, honoring industry leaders advancing sustainability through environmental and social initiatives, fostering cleaner energy and responsible management.

Lugano, Switzerland, Feb. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELF AG has recently published an article on its sponsorship of the third edition of the International Chromium Development Association (ICDA) Sustainability Awards, which will be held on May 14 in Ulanqab, Inner Mongolia, China.



TELF AG

These prestigious awards aim to recognize companies and individuals making significant strides in sustainability, going beyond industry standards to implement impactful environmental and social initiatives. As a strong advocate for sustainable industrial practices, TELF AG is honored to support this event, reinforcing its dedication to environmental stewardship and responsible business models.

“We all have a responsibility to make the industry serve better,” said Diana Gonzalez Yamuni, Head of Sustainability at TELF AG. “It is our duty, as organizations and individuals, to leave this place a better place for the generations to come. The Chromium Industry Sustainability Awards provides a space for us to share best practices, learn from each other, and collaborate to make this transformation possible.”

By sponsoring the ICDA Sustainability Awards, TELF AG reaffirms its commitment to driving the transition toward cleaner energy and sustainable industry practices. The company remains focused on supporting initiatives that address climate change and promote responsible resource management. The awards ceremony in May will mark a key moment in this ongoing effort, with TELF AG presenting the honors to the winners across various categories.

About TELF AG:

TELF AG is a full-service international physical commodities trader with 30 years of experience in the industry. Headquartered in Lugano, Switzerland, the company operates globally, serving customers and providing solutions for commodities producers worldwide. TELF AG works in close partnership with producers to provide effective marketing, financing, and logistics solutions, enabling suppliers to focus on their core activities and access far-reaching markets wherever they may be.

Its flexible, customer-focused approach allows TELF AG to create tailor-made solutions for each producer, facilitating long-term partnerships. Additionally, consumers widely recognize them for their operational excellence and reliability.

