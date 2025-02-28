R4G to Fund The Rosé Social Club Serving Women Who Love to Dine With Girlfriends
Recruiting for Good (R4G) helps companies find talented professionals to fund causes; the staffing agency rewards referrals with The Rosé Social Club Membership
Women who successfully participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help fund pre-teen leadership development program "Girls Design Tomorrow;" earn the sweetest dining Reward to share with girlfriends in LA.
Members of The Rosé Social Club earn generous gift cards to The Sweetest Restaurants in LA. The Rosé Social Club Members choose 5 restaurants to share with girlfriends (enjoy $1000 gift cards).
According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, " Love to Dine in LA with Girlfriends and support girl causes? Participate in Recruiting for Good' referral program to do both."
How to Join The Rosé Social Club in LA?
1. Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program; by introducing an HR Manager/Executive, CEO, or CFO.
2. Recruiting for Good helps company find an employee and earns a finder's fee that is shared.
3. Donation is made to Girls Design Tomorrow and to reward The Rosé Social Club Membership.
About
Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good (R4G) has been delivering sweet employment solutions and helping companies find talented professionals they love in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to fund causes, community projects, and Sweet Nonprofits! To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com Good for You + Community Too!
in 2020, Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman created pre-teen leadership development program "Girls Design Tomorrow. The program teaches girls sweet skills, success habits, and positive values.
