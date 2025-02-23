Derby Barracks/Narcotics Possession/Arrest on Warrant

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 25A5000976

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt Daniel Lynch

STATION: Derby Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 334-8881

DATE/TIME: 2/23/25, 1100 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Dog park on 4h Road, Derby

VIOLATION:

Crack cocaine possession Narcotic (Fentanyl) Possession Arrest on Warrant

ACCUSED: George Mitchell

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: No certain address, Orleans County area

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and approximate time, VSP Derby Troopers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle at the Derby dog park on 4H road. Upon arrival, one of the occupants of the vehicle was recognized as Mitchell, known to troopers to be the subject of a $500 bail failure to appear warrant in Essex County for an original charge of larceny. Mitchell was placed into custody and while removing him from the vehicle, indicators of narcotics activity were observed.

A subsequent search of the vehicle yielded a substance that tested positive for both cocaine and fentanyl. Mitchell was transported to the Northern State Correctional Facility, lodged on his warrant and issued a citation to appear in court at a later date for the narcotics offenses.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 4/29/25, 0830 hours

COURT: Orleans

LODGED - LOCATION: NSCF

BAIL: $500 (Warrant)

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

