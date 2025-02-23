Derby Barracks/Narcotics Possession/Arrest on Warrant
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A5000976
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt Daniel Lynch
STATION: Derby Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 334-8881
DATE/TIME: 2/23/25, 1100 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Dog park on 4h Road, Derby
VIOLATION:
- Crack cocaine possession
- Narcotic (Fentanyl) Possession
- Arrest on Warrant
ACCUSED: George Mitchell
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: No certain address, Orleans County area
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and approximate time, VSP Derby Troopers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle at the Derby dog park on 4H road. Upon arrival, one of the occupants of the vehicle was recognized as Mitchell, known to troopers to be the subject of a $500 bail failure to appear warrant in Essex County for an original charge of larceny. Mitchell was placed into custody and while removing him from the vehicle, indicators of narcotics activity were observed.
A subsequent search of the vehicle yielded a substance that tested positive for both cocaine and fentanyl. Mitchell was transported to the Northern State Correctional Facility, lodged on his warrant and issued a citation to appear in court at a later date for the narcotics offenses.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 4/29/25, 0830 hours
COURT: Orleans
LODGED - LOCATION: NSCF
BAIL: $500 (Warrant)
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.