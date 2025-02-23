Coventry Structured Investments Secures $80M C-PACE Deal, Assets Under Management Surpass $190M

This deal marks a significant milestone for Coventry and reflects our commitment to creating innovative financing solutions in the clean energy sector.” — Rasool E. Alizadeh, Co-Founder and Managing Principal of Coventry

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Coventry Structured Investments, LLC (“CSI”) , an asset management company providing creative debt and equity funding solutions into niche opportunities with asymmetric risk and return fundamentals, announced a significant milestone in its growth trajectory. The company has secured an $80 million Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) deal, including approximately $70 million of CSI originated C-PACE assets, bringing the total assets under management (AUM) over $190 million. This latest achievement underscores CSI's commitment to expanding its presence in the clean energy and sustainable finance markets.Since its founding, Coventry has raised over $1.7 billion in capital through securitization platforms and mezzanine financing. CSI provides consulting services and alternative funding to businesses with unique or complex capital needs. The company aims to create value for businesses and investors by crafting alternative funding solutions in esoteric situations that catalyze meaningful growth at marginal risk. To develop solutions that create growth, the company immerses itself in its partners' businesses."This deal marks a significant milestone for Coventry and reflects our commitment to creating innovative financing solutions in the clean energy sector,” said Rasool E. Alizadeh, Co-Founder and Managing Principal of Coventry Structured Investments. “By leveraging our expertise in niche markets and our ability to structure complex deals, we're not only driving our own growth but also facilitating the transition to a more sustainable infrastructure."Derrick J. Hur, Co-Founder and Managing Principal of Coventry Structured Investments, adds, "Our success in the C-PACE market demonstrates the increasing demand for sustainable financing solutions. We're committed to leveraging our expertise to meet this demand and drive positive environmental impact."CSI sees a major opportunity for C-PACE in commercial real estate during a period of substantial refinancing. Coventry is positioned for continued growth and aims to allocate up to $1 billion per year to acquire, accumulate and securitize esoteric assets in the renewables and agriculture sectors.Coventry is attending Structured Finance Association’s (SFA) SFVegas 2025 , taking place at the Aria Resort & Casino in Las Vegas from February 23-26. For more information or to schedule meetings, please contact Rasool E. Alizadeh or Derrick J. Hur.About Coventry Structured Investments (‘CSI’)Coventry Structured Investments (‘CSI’) creates value for businesses and investors by crafting alternative funding solutions in esoteric situations that catalyze meaningful growth at marginal risk. We provide consulting services and alternative funding to businesses with unique or complex capital needs. To develop solutions that create growth, we immerse ourselves in our partners' businesses. For more information, visit www.coventrysi.com or contact us at info@coventrysi.com.

